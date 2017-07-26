Pellegrini Going Out On Top, Retiring From 200 Free After Worlds Gold

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following her major upset of Olympic champ Katie Ledecky, Italian superstar and world record-holder Federica Pellegrini says she won’t be contesting the 200 free at the world level any longer.

The news comes direct from Pellegrini in a post-race interview from the deck. You can watch the interview below, in its original Italian:

“These were my last three 200 freestyles,” Pellegrini says, in a rough translation of the Italian. The interviewer asks for clarification, and Pellegrini goes on to say that she’s “taking another path,” and doesn’t plan to swim the 200 again in major international competition.

Pellegrini has been a mainstay in this event for more than a decade. She’s won a medal in the 200 free at a record-setting 7 consecutive World Championships, including golds in 2009, 2011 and 2017. She set a world record in 2009 that still stands today. The run began in 2005, when Pellegrini took silver, followed by bronze in 2007, golds in 2009 and 2011 and silvers in 2013 and 2015 before her win on Wednesday in Budapest.

SWIMGUY12345

So…what’s she going to swim?

8 minutes 50 seconds ago
Rafael

100/400 maybe? She had a pretty good back also.

5 minutes 1 second ago
Pvdh

This was probably happening either way

6 minutes 12 seconds ago
luigi

There is a possibility that she changes her mind. It is clear from the interview that she had already decided this but at the same time did not expect to win gold. So it’s not like she decided “I am quitting while I am still on top”.This unexpected victory could give her motivation to do the last Olympic cycle. It’s of course hard when you are 29 and have been doing this for ever and your body has taken the toll.

3 seconds ago
