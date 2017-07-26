Watch Detti Sprint Last 100m to Win Gold in Men’s 800 in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy’s Gabriele Detti, trailing his teammate Gregorio Paltrinieri by 7/10 and Wojciech Wojdak of Poland by 8/10 at the 700, found another gear over the final 100 meters of the men’s 800m freestyle final in Budapest on Wednesday night. He came home in 28.3/27.4 to win the event by a full second over Wojdak.

Watch the last 200 meters of the race, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up by Karl Ortegon:

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin, 7:32.12, 2009

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, 7:32.12, 2009

Junior World Record: Mack Horton, 7:45.67, 2013

Gabriele Detti got out to an early lead, cruising ahead of the field. Gregorio Paltrinieri, though, edged ahead for the lead, and the race moved to the center lanes, as Paltrinieri and Poland’s Wojciech Wojdak did battle on the back half of the race. Detti had another gear at the end, though, and he surged past the leaders on the last 50 to win it all in 7:40.77, setting new Italian and European records in the process. Those records used to belong to Paltrinieri at 7:40.81.

Wojdak (7:41.73) and Paltrinieri (7:42.44) earned silver and bronze.

Henrik Christiansen was fourth in 7:44.21, while Sun Yang faded to fifth in 7:48.87. American Zane Grothe was 8th in 7:52.43.