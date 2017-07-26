Still Waiting for Ryan Lochte’s Return to the Pool

With his 10-month suspension officially over, 32-year-old Ryan Lochte was set to make his USA Swimming racing return at the L.A. Invite in mid-July. Except, it didn’t happen.

Originally slated to swim on USC’s campus in the 50m free, 100m free and 200m IM, Lochte told FloSwimming, “I’m scratching from the meet this weekend because I have not been able to train the way I feel I need to train because of Caiden being born. My family, Kayla, and Caiden​ is my first priority and my goal is to be at an elite level by Pan Pacs next year. Thank you all for your support.”

Lochte and fiancee, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their first child, Caiden Zane Lochte, on Thursday, June 8th.

While ineligible to swim at the 2017 U.S. Nationals and, thus, unable to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, Lochte still got some post-Rio racing in by way of the United States Masters Swimming (USMS) National Championship meet last April.  Lochte swam away with multiple medals at the short course yards meet, including a new Masters National Record in the 100 IM.

Not Betty

Hmmm, maybe the US Open?

aquajosh

He’s supposed to swim the Energy Standard Invitational meet in Rome in a week. Most of the US National team along with other national teams will be there, and Sarah Sjostrom is slated to swim the 200 free against Pellegrini at this meet as well. Fun fact: The organizers of this meet will not allow entries from any swimmer who has ever been suspended for a drug violation.

Not Betty

Thanks for the info.

PowerPlay

Maybe time to retire. He had a great career but not getting any younger. Now young family to be with

2Fat4Speed

Retire and do what?

lilaswimmer

use his degree….

