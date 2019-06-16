Futures Finalist Sydney Roycraft Delivers Verbal Commitment to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Roycraft, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from The Woodlands, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Louisiana State University for the 2020-21 school year. She will join Allison Tomsuden, Jadyn Jannasch, and Maddie Howell in the class of 2024.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Louisiana State University! I am so thankful for my family, coaches, and friends that have supported me along my journey! I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of such an amazing team!! Geaux Tigers!!! #LSU”

Roycraft is a rising senior at The Woodlands High School where she specializes in backstroke and freestyle. At the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships she placed 7th in the 100 back after having been 13th in the event as a sophomore. She also led off The Woodlands’ medley relay with a PB of 26.73. Roycraft does her year-round swimming with Magnolia Aquatic Club. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back, she competed in the 100/200 back and time trialed the 100 free at 2018 Winter Juniors West, leaving the meet with a new lifetime best in the 100y back. Roycraft notched PBs in the LCM 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly during last summer’s long course season. The 100 back time came from Rochester Futures, where she hit a 1:05.49 in prelims to land in the A final. She also competed in the 100 free and the 200 back and was a B-finalist in the latter.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.56

100 back – 56.31

50 back – 26.73

200 IM – 2:09.55

200 free – 1:52.95

LSU has a strong and deep backstroke group into which Roycraft will be integrated. She will overlap two years with Brittany Thompson (53.85/1:55.92) and one year with Cassie Kalisz (54.29/1:56.15) and Ellie Baldwin (55.10/1:56.97)

