Mississippi Sprinter Maddie Howell Commits to LSU

Maddie Howell of Madison, Mississippi has given her commitment to Louisiana State University of the SEC. Howell is a 14-time Mississippi High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) state champion and MHSAA state record holder in the 50-yard freestyle. She joins teammate Blake Peeples (Alabama commit) as the second Madison Central High School and Performance Elite Aquatics (PEAQ-MS) swimmer to declare to SEC schools for the 2020 recruiting class.

“The second that I stepped on campus, I felt like I was home. The coaches, the team, and the atmosphere made me feel like I could really succeed within the LSU program, and I could not be more excited to be a part of the family in Baton Rouge. Geaux Tigers!”

Howell is an NCSA and Futures qualifier in the 50 freestyle and looks to bring that speed to bayou next fall. She cracked the 24-second barrier for the first time last October as she repeated as the MHSAA Class II state champion with her lifetime best. The swim, also, set the all-time Mississippi Swimming 15-16 age group state record. Additionally, she won the 100 butterfly achieving her lifetime best (57.64). Howell was also a member of a state record 200 medley relay time cranking in a 24.95 butterfly leg and a 200 freestyle relay which was the second fastest in MHSAA history.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 23.62 (Futures)

100 Freestyle: 52.49

200 Freestyle: 1:54.86

100 Backstroke: 1:00.76

50 Butterfly 26.01

100 Butterfly: 57.64

The rising high school senior would have been 7th-quickest for head coach Dave Geyer‘s Tigers program this past year in the 50 freestyle and 8th best in the 100 freestyle. While half of those ahead of her graduate before 2020, Howell will need about a half second cut in the 50 freestyle and a two second cut in the 100 freestyle to be in contention for relay consideration.

