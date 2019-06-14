Aussie World C’ships Roster: Surprise Swimmers Not Making The Cut

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

The thrilling 6-day Australian World Swimming Trials concluded tonight in Brisbane, with a subsequent announcement by Swimming Australia of the 27 swimmers named to the roster for Gwangju. The roster is qualified as ‘initial’, as the organization’s announcement states, “possible additions in either Olympic or non-Olympic events will be decided in the next few weeks.”

However, knowing the names as they stand today, we can identify a few surprises, both good and bad, in terms of qualification for Worlds from this island nation. Below are the surprises among those who did not make the World Championships roster.

Emily Seebohm Couldn’t Find Her Groove

The 27-year-old veteran just didn’t have it this meet, falling short in her specialty 100m and 200m backstroke events. Instead, teenagers Mina Atherton and Kaylee McKeown took the reins, relegating Seebohm to 3rd in the 200m back (2:08.58) and 4th in the 100m (1:00.29).

Seebohm has made the Australian World Championships squads the past 12 years, so the veteran knows what it takes to get it done; something was just off for this this meet and the Brisbane Grammar star just never gained traction.

Her absence means that the world will see a new 200m backstroke world champion in Gwangju, as Seebohm has claimed the title the past 2 World Championships.

Elijah Winnington‘s Nightmare

Winnington wound up with the bronze in the 400m free (3:48.45), but missed the main goal of Gwangju qualification. The 400m free is an event in which the 19-year-old Bond athlete took the Aussie National title just 2 months ago in the now-5th fastest time of the world in 3:44.68. This seemed to rattle Winnington who never found his footing as the meet went on.

Despite owning the World Junior Record with his lifetime best of 1:46.13 registered at the Queensland Championships last December, Winnington clocked a mark of 1:47.86 here in the final, relegated to 8th place.

Winnington scratched the 800m free and the 200m fly, but gritted out swims in the 50m free, 100m free and 100m fly finishihg in respective places of 14th, 13th and 13th.

The Bond athlete won gold as a member of the men’s 4x200m free relay on teh Gold Coast at last year’s Commonwealth Games, throwing down the 3rd fastest split of the entire finals field in a big-time 1:45.97.

Jack Cartwright Pulled Out of the Meet

As we reported, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Cartwright had all but withdrawn from the Australian World Swimming Trials, having only entered arbitrarily in the 1500m free.

His St. Peters Western coaching staff confirmed to swimSwam that the 20-year-old had been struggling with shoulder pain for some time and is currently swimming as part of rehab, following a cautious plan to keep him healthy for his journey to Tokyo 2020.

Taylor McKeown Misses the Mark