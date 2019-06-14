Dynamo Backstroker Riley Hendrix Gives Commitment to Tulane

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Hendrix of Atlanta, Georgia has given Tulane University her commitment for the high school class of 2020. When she arrives next fall, she would, as of now, be the lone swimmer from the Peach State hitting the waters for the Green Wave. She currently swims for the Dynamo Swim Club and is a rising senior at St. Pius X Catholic High School (GA).

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Tulane University! I would like to thank my Dynamo teammates and coaches as well as my family for their endless support and guidance. Tulane University offers such a great balance between strong athletics as well as academics, I can’t wait to spend the next four years on such a beautiful campus! Roll wave!”

Hendrix is a Winter Junior Championships qualifier in both the 100- and 200 yard backstroke events. She recently capped off a successful 2018-19 winter season getting lifetime bests in both distances at the 2019 Speedo Southern Premier in Knoxville, Tennessee in March. She earned a 5th place finish in the 100 backstroke (55.70) and 18th place in the 200 backstroke (2:00.54) at the meet.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 24.55

100 Freestyle: 52.86

50 Backstroke: 26.57

100 Backstroke: 55.70 (Winter Juniors)

200 Backstroke: 2:00.54 (Winter Juniors)

100 Butterfly: 1:00.00

Inside the Tulane program, Hendrix projects well when she hits campus next fall. With the graduation of both Paris Zhang and Michelle Zelnick, Hendrix will be competing with Courtney Barker, amongst others, for the Green Waves top sprint backstroke spot and medley leg. In the 200 backstroke, Hendrix would have ranked 4th this past season, but all three ahead of her will graduate by next year.

Hendrix should be an immediate point scorer for Tulane who compete in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Even with another year to develop, Hendrix would have already earned a consolation finals spot in both the 100- and 200 backstroke events at the 2019 AAC Championships.

