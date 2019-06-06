Jack Cartwright’s Aussie World Trials Entry Mystery Solved, But It’s Not Good

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As noted in our review of the start lists for the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials, which begin on Sunday, sprint ace Jack Cartwright was only entered in the men’s 1500m free, an off-event at that. Aussie media was initially under the impression this was simply a mishap with entries and the 20-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist would indeed appear in the 50m, 100m and 200m free events days later.

With Cartwright’s name still just appearing on the 1500m once the heat sheets were released, we reached out to St. Peters Western and Swimming Australia for any possible explanation. Per the St. Peters Western coaching staff, Cartwright is, for all intents and purposes, out of the Aussie World Swimming Trials meet and, therefore, out of the World Championships, due to a lingering shoulder issue.

Cartwright has been struggling with shoulder pain for some time and is currently swimming as part of rehab, following a cautious plan to keep him healthy for his journey to Tokyo 2020. This may or may not include actually swimming the 1500m at Trials. The staff says he will continued to prepare for the 100m and 200m free, with his training under close supervision to ensure he is ‘right’ for next year’s Olympic Trials.

Not only does Cartwright’s absence in Gwangju impact the Australian team in terms of a possible individual 100m/200m free qualifier, but it severely impacts the men’s relays as well. Particularly the men’s 4x100m free, paired with the fact that 2-time World Champion James Magnussen already announced his retirement earlier this week.

With Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers essentially a shoe-in for the men’s 4x100m free relay, the additional spots now appear to be a fight among the likes of James Roberts, Cameron McEvoy, Clyde Lewis, Zac Incerti, Alex Graham, Louis Townsend, Elijah Winnington, and any number of dark horses that may emerge.

The 4x200m freestyle relay will see much of the same crew battle it out for individual and relay spots, with additional names Mack Horton, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Max Carleton and Jack McLoughlin thrown into the mix.