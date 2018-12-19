Jadyn Jannasch of Lakeside Aquatic Club Verbally Commits to LSU

Jadyn Jannasch has announced her verbal commitment to the Louisiana State Tigers in the SEC. Jannasch trains with Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, and attends Frisco High School. She will join LSU’s class of 2024 in the fall of 2020.

My goal has been to commit to a college with great coaches, team comradery and an exciting campus environment… LSU has it all!!! I am so excited to be part of this swim program! GEAUX TIGERS!!!!

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:02.31

200y breast – 2:15.61

100m breast – 1:12.50

200m breast – 2:38.59

Jannasch is strictly a breaststroker. This past February, representing Frisco HS, she claimed runner-up honors at the 2018 Texas UIL 5A State Champs with a 1:02.71 showing in the 100 breast. She was one of just two swimmers under 1:04.0 at the meet. Swimming breast on Frisco’s 200 medley relay, she split a 28.62 (the only sub-30 split of the field) and helped them to a state title.

At last year’s SEC Champs, it took a 1:02.0 to make the 100 breast C final, so Jannasch is right off of that mark. LSU had two women score in B finals in that event, Summer Spradley and Olivia Paskulin, though they’re both upperclassmen and will have graduated by the time Jannasch gets to campus.