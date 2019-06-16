Versatile Molly Arenson Verbally Commits to St. Cloud State for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Molly Arneson from Springboro, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to St. Cloud State University’s class of 2024.

“I can’t wait to be a part of an amazing team that is led by such as dedicated coach. I am really looking forward to being a part of the Huskies. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for getting me to this point.”

Arneson is a rising senior at Springboro High School. She swims year-round with The Countryside YMCA Torpedoes. Over the last two years she has continued to develop her distance freestyle events while adding breaststroke into her lineup. An Ohio High School State Division 1 qualifier in each of the last two years, Arneson split 53.73 on the third leg of Springboro’s 400 free relay at the 2019 OHSAA Division 1 State Meet, helping the Panthers achieve a 7th-place finish.

In club swimming, Arneson has qualified for YMCA Nationals every season since 2017. She has been a team record holder and has made the Torpedoes’ all-time Top-10 list 47 times. Her versatility will be a boon to the Huskies. She would have been by a significant margin SCSU’s top distance freestyler in 2018-19 and she would have scored in the A final of the 500 free and the top-8 of the 1650 free at 2019 Northern Sun Conference Championships. The Huskies, who won the conference title, had 6 scorers in the women’s 100 breast and 2 in the 200 breast. Arneson would have been a B-finalist in both events.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:54.16

500 free – 5:06.16

1000 free – 10:36.34

1650 free – 17:47.00

100 breast – 1:08.37

200 breast – 2:26.49

