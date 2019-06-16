Hosszu Clocks 200 IM Meet Record At Mare Nostrum Prelims In Barcelona

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Katinka Hosszu threw down a new meet record during day two prelims at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, posting a time of 2:09.07 in the women’s 200 IM.

Hosszu’s swim breaks the record previously held by Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who had been 2:09.56 in 2015.

The 30-year-old Hosszu was just half a second off her season-best time of 2:08.55 which sits atop the world rankings this year.

American Alex Walsh was the #2 qualifier back in 2:13.70.

Prior to this swim, Hosszu cruised through the 200 back heats en route to a finals berth, qualifying second in 2:12.09 behind U.S. junior Phoebe Bacon (2:11.66).

Another notable swim from the session came from the great Adam Peaty, who finished just a tenth off of his 2016 Barcelona meet record in the men’s 50 breast in 26.78. Felipe Lima, who set a Mare Nostrum Series record in Monaco at 26.33, qualified second in 27.13.

