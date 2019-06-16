Hosszu Clocks 200 IM Meet Record At Mare Nostrum Prelims In Barcelona

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- June 15-16, 2019
- Canet-en-Roussillon
Katinka Hosszu threw down a new meet record during day two prelims at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, posting a time of 2:09.07 in the women’s 200 IM.
Hosszu’s swim breaks the record previously held by Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who had been 2:09.56 in 2015.
The 30-year-old Hosszu was just half a second off her season-best time of 2:08.55 which sits atop the world rankings this year.
American Alex Walsh was the #2 qualifier back in 2:13.70.
Prior to this swim, Hosszu cruised through the 200 back heats en route to a finals berth, qualifying second in 2:12.09 behind U.S. junior Phoebe Bacon (2:11.66).
Another notable swim from the session came from the great Adam Peaty, who finished just a tenth off of his 2016 Barcelona meet record in the men’s 50 breast in 26.78. Felipe Lima, who set a Mare Nostrum Series record in Monaco at 26.33, qualified second in 27.13.
OTHER EVENTS
- Silvia Scalia of Italy and Georgia Davies are the top two qualifiers in the women’s 50 back, putting up times of 28.50 and 28.58 respectively, while the rest of the finalists were all sub-29 as well. The eight swimmers who advanced are only separated by 0.42.
- Jeanette Ottesen, who only recently made her return to the sport after giving birth, took the top spot in the women’s 50 fly in a time of 26.31.
- Michelle Coleman (54.42) leads Kayla Sanchez (54.64) and Anna Hopkin (54.71) into the final of the women’s 100 free, as the three of them were the only ones sub-55 in the prelims.
- A negative split from Evgeny Rylov earned him the top seed in the men’s 100 back, splitting 27.26/26.84 en route to a time of 54.10. Guilherme Guido was second in 54.71, and Michael Andrew, who won the event at the first two stops, is third in 54.73.
- Chasing after the female breaststroke sweep across the entire Mare Nostrum Tour, Russian Yuliya Efimova cruised through the heats of the 100 in a time of 1:07.80 for the top spot. She split 33.53/34.27.
- Kristian Gkolomeev (22.15) leads world #1 Bruno Fratus (22.27), Ben Proud (22.50), Marcelo Chierighini (22.62) and Andrew (22.63) into the final of the men’s 50 free.
- Marco Koch was the top qualifier in the men’s 200 breast in 2:11.14.
- Hungarian Boglarka Kapas (2:10.53) leads Brits Laura Stephens (2:10.70) and Alys Thomas (2:11.02) into the final of the women’s 200 fly.
- Kristof Milak topped the men’s 100 fly field by half a second this morning in 52.64.
- Nils Liess of Switzerland posted a 1:48.95 in the men’s 200 free to lead 400 winner Aleksandr Krasnykh (1:49.04) and 100 winner Breno Correia (1:49.07).
- Delfina Pignatiello will eye down the women’s 400 free win tonight after breaking the 1500 South American Record on Saturday, as she qualified first in a time of 4:10.59.
“Russian genius” in action in these heats.
Rylov (in quite heavy training considering his 100 free yesterday), swam a huge negative split with a 26.84 in the back-half. At the last Worlds nobody was under 27″, with the fast back-half in the final from Grevers in 27.09.
Efimova swam a 34.27 in the second 50m, faster than the quickest finalist at the same Worlds2017, i.e. Lilly King (34.33).
Rylov and spajari went quite ok on b finals, rylov 49,06 spajari 49,17
Pleasantly surprised to see Cam Kurle going 1.49.2 this morning – I don’t think he has been under 1.50 outside of a major target meet before. Good signs for him pushing on this year as he had plateaued since 2016.