2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

After almost beating Katie Ledecky last night in the 400 IM, Hali Flickinger returns as the odds-on favorite in the 200 fly. On the men’s side, hot-shot youngster Gianluca Urlando takes on top-seeded Pace Clark in the final circle-seeded heat, with national champ Justin Wright and Olympic IM champ Chase Kalisz in the mix.

Simone Manuel leads a loaded women’s sprint group in the 50 free, with 19-year-old Michael Andrew paving the way for the men after beating Olympic champ and backstroke world record-holder Ryan Murphy in last night’s 50 back.

Then in the 100 back, it’s world record-holders Murphy and Kathleen Baker holding the top spots, with deep fields behind them.

Micah Sumrall is the top seed in the women’s 200 breast, but watch out for Annie Lazor, who had a huge lifetime-best to win the 100 breast last night and will swim right next to Sumrall this morning. The men’s race could see a rematch between Andrew Wilson and Nic Fink after Wilson won the 100 by .04 last night. Josh Prenot (third last night) is the top seed.

In the women’s 50 fly, Kelsi Dahlia is the favorite, though Canada’s Penny Oleksiak could give her a run. Andrew also leads the men’s 50 fly in a busy session for the sprinter.

Finally, things close down with the world’s top swimmer: Katie Ledecky will look to add the 400 to her 200 free title from last night. On the men’s side, Anton Ipsen looks to add to his 800 free win on night 1.l

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.19

Women’s 50 free – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 25.99

Men’s 50 free – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 23.19

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 56.59

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 2:33.29

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.89

Women’s 50 Fly – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: N/A

Men’s 50 Fly – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: N/A

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

Olympic Trials cut: 3:57.29

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims