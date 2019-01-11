Hong Kong’s Kenneth To Joins Gator Swim Club’s High Performance Group

Former Australian National Teamer-turned-Hong Kong swimmer Kenneth To has joined the High Performance International Group within Gator Swim Club.

As of earlier this month, the 26-year-old multiple national record holder has been training under Gregg Troy and Robert Pinter in Gainesville, Florida giving the IM specialist his first taste of America.

The 2012 FINA World Cup champion is now enjoying daily practices alongside elite names such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte, Jan Switowski and Mitch D’Arrigo. Another newer addition to the list of international athletes at the club is Aliena Schmidtke of Germany.

To is unique in that he holds national records both in his former home of Australia, as well as Hong Kong. In his past life on the Dolphins’ squad, To set the 100 IM and 200 IM SCM records back in 2013, both of which still stand today. The former remains as the current All Comers Record.

Since his move to represent Hong Kong international as of January 2017, To has set over a dozen national standards including the LCM 50/100 free, 50/100 breast and 200 IM, along with the SCM 50/100/200 free, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly and 100/200/400 IM.

At the 2018 Short Course World Championships, To’s highest finish came in the 100 IM where he took 6th place in a time of 51.88, the new Hong Kong national mark. He plans on competing at the Hong Kong Festival of Sport in April, which serves as one of the nation’s qualifying meets for the Long Course World Championships this year in Gwangju, Korea.