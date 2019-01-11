Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hong Kong’s Kenneth To Joins Gator Swim Club’s High Performance Group

Former Australian National Teamer-turned-Hong Kong swimmer Kenneth To has joined the High Performance International Group within Gator Swim Club.

As of earlier this month, the 26-year-old multiple national record holder has been training under Gregg Troy and Robert Pinter in Gainesville, Florida giving the IM specialist his first taste of America.

The 2012 FINA World Cup champion is now enjoying daily practices alongside elite names such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte, Jan Switowski and Mitch D’Arrigo. Another newer addition to the list of international athletes at the club is Aliena Schmidtke of Germany.

To is unique in that he holds national records both in his former home of Australia, as well as Hong Kong. In his past life on the Dolphins’ squad, To set the 100 IM and 200 IM SCM records back in 2013, both of which still stand today. The former remains as the current All Comers Record.

Since his move to represent Hong Kong international as of January 2017, To has set over a dozen national standards including the LCM 50/100 free, 50/100 breast and 200 IM, along with the SCM 50/100/200 free, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly and 100/200/400 IM.

At the 2018 Short Course World Championships, To’s highest finish came in the 100 IM where he took 6th place in a time of 51.88, the new Hong Kong national mark. He plans on competing at the Hong Kong Festival of Sport in April, which serves as one of the nation’s qualifying meets for the Long Course World Championships this year in Gwangju, Korea.

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
M L

How tall is To? Pound for pound, he must be one of the fastest in the world, on a par with the Japanese greats.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Billy

I read he’s about 5″7″ if he has his shoes on. Very, very fast swimmer for someone not very big.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!