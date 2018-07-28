2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California will see swimmers compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. Swimmers will battle for a Pan Pacs roster spot in the 400 IM and 100 fly. In the stroke 50s, however, there are no Pan Pacs spots up for grabs. The winner of each stroke 50 punches their ticket to the 2019 World Championships.

Michael Andrew has already qualified for Worlds in the 50 fly, but he’s loaded up his schedule tonight to try and qualify for Pan Pacs and add to his Worlds schedule. Andrew will be swimming the 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. In the 100 fly, he’ll be up against World Champion Caeleb Dressel again after their close 1-2 in the 50 fly. Dressel is still looking for his spot on the Pan Pacs team. Andrew tied Adam Peaty’s 50 breast U.S. Open Record this morning and will face Ian Finnerty, who joined him under 27, and American Record holder Kevin Cordes tonight. The 50 back will be stacked with Andrew, defending champion Justin Ress, and Olympic champions Matt Grevers, Ryan Held, and Ryan Murphy all chasing the American Record.

Leah Smith, who became the top American women’s 400 IM prospect last summer, headlines the 400 IM with Olympic IMer Melanie Margalis. In the 100 fly, Kelsi Dahlia has a shot at breaking the U.S. Open Record after tying her own American Record in the 50 fly. American Record holder Olivia Smoliga is in the 50 back, while World Record holder Lilly King is in the 50 breast.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:26.36, 2016
  • American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • Championship Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 400 IM:

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
  • American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
  • Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, 25.95, 2017
  • American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2017
  • Championship Record: Michael Andrew, 26.86, 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Andrew, 26.86, 2018/Adam Peaty, 26.86, 2017
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

  • World Record: Jing Zhao, 27.06, 2009
  • American Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018
  • Championship Record: Hannah Stevens, 27.63, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 50 BACK:

  • World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
  • American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33, 2008
  • Championship Record: Justin Ress, 24.41, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

A non-e mouse

Ready for some fast swimming! Can’t wait!

40 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

DELOOF, DELOOF, DELOOF IS ON FIRE.
#topseeds

39 minutes ago
SwimFan01

Anyone think World Record in 50 Back might go down? They are really close.

38 minutes ago
anon

Yes

37 minutes ago
jmanswimfan

Nope it’s been really close for a while

32 minutes ago
Caleb

No, but the American record is going down.

27 minutes ago
MTK

It’s still a big ask to drop from 24.5 to 24.0 – some of them will probably swim a little bit slower than in prelims, as these things usually go.

27 minutes ago

