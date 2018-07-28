2018 U.S. Nationals Day 4: 18U National Champ Erica Sullivan Scratches 400 Free

2018 U.S. National Championships

Day Four of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships will feature women’s and men’s 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. All three are qualifying events for Pan Pacs and only a handful of swimmers have scratched out of the morning heats.

In the 400 free, 9th-seeded Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada has bowed out of prelims. Sullivan was crowned 18-and-under National Champion in the 800 free on Wednesday by virtue of her 5th-place finish with 8:26.98. She is also entered in the 1500 free on Sunday, where she is seeded 5th. #16 Evie Pfeifer also scratched the 400 free. After a 5th-place finish in the 400 IM on Friday night she may be saving her energy for Sunday’s 200 IM, where she is seeded 9th. Also absent from the 400 free heats will be #18 Summer Finke from St. Petersburg and NC State. She is seeded 14th in the 1500 free on Sunday.

In the men’s 400 free, the top 16 seeds are all present and accounted for but #20 seed PJ Ransford of Michigan is a scratch for Saturday’s heats. Ransford placed 8th in the 1500 free on Wednesday and is seeded 13th in the 800 free on Sunday.

The only other scratches of note are #32 Ali Galyer and #33 Gabby DeLoof in the women’s 100 back. No one in the top 4 heats opted out the women’s and men’s 100 breast or the men’s 100 back.