2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

We’re on to day 4 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where swimmers are getting ready for another finals session. Tonight, the women will race in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 100 back. The men will compete in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 400 IM, and 400 free relay. We’ll also see the mixed 400 medley relay contested for the first time at an Asian Games.

There are several stars to keep an eye on tonight, including Asian Record holders Joseph Schooling (100 fly), Yasuhiro Koseki (100 breast), and Kosuke Hagino (400 IM). In addition to Olympic champions Schooling and Hagino in their respective events, we have another Olympic gold medalist, Dmitriy Balandin, defending his 100 breast title against Yan Zibei, who leads the way into the final after setting a Games Record in prelims. We also have an Olympic medalist in the mix on the women’s side wiith Fu Yuanhui in the 100 back.

MEN’S 100 FLY

Asian Record: 50.39, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016

(SGP), 2016 Asian Games Record: 51.76, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2014

The 100 fly saw the first gold of the meet go to a country other than China or Japan. Singapore’s Joseph Schooling, the reigning Olympic champion,smashed his Games Record to win it in 51.04 as he led from start to finish. Schooling is now ranked #5 in the world this year. China’s Li Zhuhao (51.46) and Japan’s Yuki Kobori (51.77) rounded out the medals, while Singapore’s Zheng Quah (52.54) was 4th. Li cracks the world top 10 as he’s now ranked 9th this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Asian Record: 1:54.85, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 1:56.65, Zhu Qianwei (CHN), 2010

China’s Li Bingjie took off with the early lead and never let up to win the race in 1:56.74, missing the Games Record by less than a tenth. Teammate Yang Junxuan and Japan’s Chihiro Igarashi were stroke-for-stroke down the stretch, with Igarashi taking it out slightly faster but Yang leading narrowly by the half way mark. At the touch, Yang clipped Igarashi by a hundredth for silver, 1:57.48 to 1:57.49. Yang has been a bit faster this year with her season best 1:56.79 from Chinese Nationals. 400 IM champ Yui Ohashi of Japan was 4th in 2:00.29.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Asian Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 59.91, Yan Zibei (CHN), 2018

Yasuhiro Koseki‘s lead was never in question as he popped off the blocks to a 27.33 lead at the 50. He brought home the gold for Japan in 58.86, shattering the Games Record by a second and narrowly missing his own Asian Record, which he set at the Mare Nostrum in Monaco. China’s Yan Zibei, who set the Games Record in prelims, battled with another former Games Record holder, Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin (59.39), for silver. Yan topped Balandin on the back half, taking silver for China by hundredths in 59.31.

Japan’s Ippei Watanabe, the 200 breast World Record holder, was 4th in 1:00.15. Watanabe was 2nd at the 50, but faded through the back half as he narrowly held off China’s Qin Haiyang (1:00.24).

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Asian Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009 – WR

Asian Games Record: 2:05.79, Jiao Liuyang (CHN), 2010

China’s Zhang Yufei ran away with it, winning by 2 seconds and coming up just a tenth shy of her lifetime best in 2:06.61. That’s the fastest she’s been since 2015, when she swam a 2:06.51 at the World Championships. A 3-way battle for silver saw Japan’s Sachi Mochida (2:08.72), who led at the 100 mark, hold off teammate Suzaka Hasegawa (2:08.80) and Korea’s An Sehyeon (2:08.83) at the touch.

MEN’S 400 IM

Asian Record: 4:06.05, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016

(JPN), 2016 Asian Games Record: 4:07.75, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014

GOLD: Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:08.79 SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 4:10.25 BRONZE: Wang Shun, CHN, 4:12.31

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Asian Record: 58.70, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2013

Asian Games Record: 58.94, Zhao Jing (CHN), 2010

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Asian Record: 3:12.54, Japan, 2018

Asian Games Record: 3:13.47, China, 2014

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Asian Record: 3:40.98, Japan, 2018

Asian Games Record: –