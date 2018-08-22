2018 Asian Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

We’re on to day 4 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where swimmers are getting ready for another finals session. Tonight, the women will race in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 100 back. The men will compete in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 400 IM, and 400 free relay. We’ll also see the mixed 400 medley relay contested for the first time at an Asian Games.

There are several stars to keep an eye on tonight, including Asian Record holders Joseph Schooling (100 fly), Yasuhiro Koseki (100 breast), and Kosuke Hagino (400 IM). In addition to Olympic champions Schooling and Hagino in their respective events, we have another Olympic gold medalist, Dmitriy Balandin, defending his 100 breast title against Yan Zibei, who leads the way into the final after setting a Games Record in prelims. We also have an Olympic medalist in the mix on the women’s side wiith Fu Yuanhui in the 100 back.

MEN’S 100 FLY

  1. GOLD: Joseph Schooling, SGP, 51.04
  2. SILVER: Li Zhuhao, CHN, 51.46
  3. BRONZE: Yuki Kobori, JPN, 51.77

The 100 fly saw the first gold of the meet go to a country other than China or Japan. Singapore’s Joseph Schooling, the reigning Olympic champion,smashed his Games Record to win it in 51.04 as he led from start to finish. Schooling is now ranked #5 in the world this year. China’s Li Zhuhao (51.46) and Japan’s Yuki Kobori (51.77) rounded out the medals, while Singapore’s Zheng Quah (52.54) was 4th. Li cracks the world top 10 as he’s now ranked 9th this year.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

  • Asian Record: 1:54.85, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018
  • Asian Games Record: 1:56.65, Zhu Qianwei (CHN), 2010
  1. GOLD: Li Bingjie, CHN, 1:56.74
  2. SILVER: Yang Junxuan, CHN, 1:57.48
  3. BRONZE: Chihiro Igarashi, JPN, 1:57.49

China’s Li Bingjie took off with the early lead and never let up to win the race in 1:56.74, missing the Games Record by less than a tenth. Teammate Yang Junxuan and Japan’s Chihiro Igarashi were stroke-for-stroke down the stretch, with Igarashi taking it out slightly faster but Yang leading narrowly by the half way mark. At the touch, Yang clipped Igarashi by a hundredth for silver, 1:57.48 to 1:57.49. Yang has been a bit faster this year with her season best 1:56.79 from Chinese Nationals. 400 IM champ Yui Ohashi of Japan was 4th in 2:00.29.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  1. GOLD: Yasuhiro Koseki, JPN, 58.86
  2. SILVER: Yan Zibei, CHN, 59.31
  3. BRONZE: Dmitriy Balandin, KAZ, 59.39

Yasuhiro Koseki‘s lead was never in question as he popped off the blocks to a 27.33 lead at the 50. He brought home the gold for Japan in 58.86, shattering the Games Record by a second and narrowly missing his own Asian Record, which he set at the Mare Nostrum in Monaco. China’s Yan Zibei, who set the Games Record in prelims, battled with another former Games Record holder, Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin (59.39), for silver. Yan topped Balandin on the back half, taking silver for China by hundredths in 59.31.

Japan’s Ippei Watanabe, the 200 breast World Record holder, was 4th in 1:00.15. Watanabe was 2nd at the 50, but faded through the back half as he narrowly held off China’s Qin Haiyang (1:00.24).

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • Asian Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009 – WR
  • Asian Games Record: 2:05.79, Jiao Liuyang (CHN), 2010
  1. GOLD: Zhang Yufei, CHN, 2:06.61
  2. SILVER: Sachi Mochida, JPN, 2:08.72
  3. BRONZE: Suzaka Hasegawa, JPN, 2:08.80

China’s Zhang Yufei ran away with it, winning by 2 seconds and coming up just a tenth shy of her lifetime best in 2:06.61. That’s the fastest she’s been since 2015, when she swam a 2:06.51 at the World Championships. A 3-way battle for silver saw Japan’s Sachi Mochida (2:08.72), who led at the 100 mark, hold off teammate Suzaka Hasegawa (2:08.80) and Korea’s An Sehyeon (2:08.83) at the touch.

MEN’S 400 IM

  1. GOLD: Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:08.79
  2. SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 4:10.25
  3. BRONZE: Wang Shun, CHN, 4:12.31

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • Asian Record: 58.70, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2013
  • Asian Games Record: 58.94, Zhao Jing (CHN), 2010
  1. GOLD: 
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

  • Asian Record: 3:12.54, Japan, 2018
  • Asian Games Record: 3:13.47, China, 2014
  1. GOLD: 
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • Asian Record: 3:40.98, Japan, 2018
  • Asian Games Record: –
  1. GOLD: 
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

Verram

I’m surprised Rikako Ikee not swimming the 200m tree but maybe to save energy for the mixed relay

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Love to Swim

I find it hard to believe that is the reason.

Women’s 200 free is the second event and Mixed Medley relay is the last event. There is more than an hour between those two events.

She had no trouble in the last two days doubling with even less time between her events.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
anonymoose

true, literally no competition in the 200m tree

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Love to Swim

Joseph Isaac Schooling is leading! 51.04!

Li Zhuhao 51.46

Kobori 51.77

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bear drinks beer

Joseph Schooling 51.04. The first gold going to neither Japan nor China.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Verram

Good to see another national anthem gets played lol … they probably had the Chinese and Japanese anthems on auto play by now lol

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
ice

22 races swum. First non-Chinese or Japanese winner

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago

