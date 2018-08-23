2018 Asian Games: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

We’re on to day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where swimmers are getting ready for another prelims session. This morning, the women will race in the 50 breast, 800 free, and 4×100 medley relay. The men will compete in the 50 fly, 100 free, and 200 back.

Some big names are slated to swim in the morning session, including Asian Record holders Joseph Schooling (50 fly) and Ryosuke Irie (200 back). 16-year-old phenom Li Bingjie (800 free) will race in the fast heat tonight. We’ll also see Olympians Satomi Suzuki and Yu Hexin in prelims.

MEN’S 50 FLY

Asian Record: 22.93, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2017

(SGP), 2017 Asian Games Record: 23.46, Shi Yang (CHN), 2014

Joseph Schooling (SGP), 23.84 Wang Peng (CHN), 23.89 Adilbek Mussin (KAZ), 23.91 Shunichi Nakao (JPN), 23.98 Virdhawal Khade (IND), 24.09 Li Zhuhao (CHN), 24.13 Yuki Kobori (JPN), 24.17 Nguyen Paul Le (VIE), 24.21

Asian record holder Joseph Schooling, representing Singapore, out-touched China’s Weng Peng by .05, becoming top qualifier heading into finals in 23.84 (Peng was 23.89). Kazakhstan’s 18-year-old 2017 Worlds qualifier Adilbek Mussin is third in 23.91, followed by Japan’s Shunichi Nakao in 23.98.

Olympian Virdhawal Khade, of India, is the fifth qualifier in 24.09. China’s Rio 100 fly finalist Li Zhuhao is sixth in 24.13, with Japan’s multi-time Olympian Yuki Kobori seventh in 24.17. Vietnam’s backstroke specialist Nguyen Paul Le rounds out the final in 24.21.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

Asian Record: 30.46, Chen Huijia (CHN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 31.04, Wang Randi (CHN), 2010

Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 31.02 Feng Yunyang (CHN), 31.16 Miho Teramura (JPN), 31.26 Suo Ran (CHN), 31.38 Jinq En Phee (MAS), 31.46 Roanne Ho (SGP), 31.59 Peiwun Lin (TWN), 31.77 Adelaida Pchelintseva (KAZ), 31.94

Japan’s Satomi Suzuki took down a meet record that has been in place for eight years. She went 31.02, beating out China’s second-place qualifier Feng Yunyang, who went 21.16. Another tenth behind was Japanese Olympian Miho Teramura in 31.26. In fourth was China’s Suo Ran in 31.38, and behind her, Malaysian breaststroke specialist Jinq En Phee in 31.46.

In sixth was Singapore’s Roanne Ho in 31.59, followed by Taiwanese Olympian (in the 50 free) Peiwun Lin in 31.77. Rounding out the final will be Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva in 31.94.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Asian Record: 47.65, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014

(CHN), 2014 Asian Games Record: 47.70, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014

Yu Hexin (CHN)/Khader Baqlah (JOR), 49.30 Shinri Shioura (JPN), 49.32 Mattew Abeysinghe (LKA), 49.48 Katsumi Nakamura (JPN), 49.50 Hou Yujie (CHN), 49.52 Jaehoon Yang (KOR), 49.57 Adil Kaskabay (KAZ), 49.72

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – Slower heat

Asian Record: 8:15.46, Li Bingjie (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 8:23.55, Li Xuanxu (CHN), 2010

Ho Nam Wai (HKG), 8:53.16 Adinda Larasti Dewi (INA), 9:04.25 Lam Hoi Kiu (HKG), 9:04.91 Ressa Kania Dewi (INA), 9:06.48 Li-Shan Chantal Liew (SGP), 9:13.87 Thi Linh Mai (VIE), 9:18.91 Gabriella Doueihy (LBN), 9:23.22 Tselmeg Erdene (MGL), 10:22.18

MEN’S 200 BACK

Asian Record: 1:52.51, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

(JPN), 2009 Asian Games Record: 1:53.26, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2014

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY