2017 NSW C’ships Day 3 Prelims: Chalmers Returns In Men’s 50 Free

2017 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day’s prelims session is setting up some potentially spicy finals across both men’s and women’s events. Russian Yulia Efimova, who already has won the 100m and 200m breaststroke events here in Sydney, has established herself as the top seed in the 50m distance, stopping the clock at 31.08. St. Peters Western’s Georgia Bohl was the next closest competitor in 31.48, with Jessica Hansen and Japan’s Satmoi Suzuki tied at 31.70 for the 3rd seed.

Matthew Wilson already nabbed a personal best the 100m breaststroke and is preparing to potentially do the same in the 200m event tonight. This morning, he claimed the top seed in a cool 2:12.27, to give the 18-year-old another mark within his own top 10.

Sweden’s Michelle Coleman scored the top seed in the women’s 200m freestyle, touching in 1:59.28 for the only sub-2-minute mark of the morning. Right behind are two Aussies in the form of Madison Wilson and 50m/100m NSW champion Cate Campbell, who earned the 2nd and 3rd seeds in times of 2:00.18 and 2:00.31, respectively.

18-year-old Kyle Chalmers, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 100m freestyle actually made an appearance at the meet after having withdrawn from the 100m and 200m freestyle races due to a respiratory illness. Chalmers threw down a 22.50 morning time in the 50m freestyle to snag the 2nd seed behind Cameron McEvoy, who touched in 22.12 for first. Both are the cusp of a world-ranked time within the top 10, so we’ll see what they’re able to produce in tonight’s final.

According to the published results, 15-year-old swimmer Georgia Peregrina of Knox Pymble fired off a wicked-fast 200m IM time of 2:09.87 to not only take the top seed, but to position herself as the top performer in the world this season. Prior to this weekend’s meet, Peregrina’s time top was the 2:23.16 she scored at last December’s Age Championships, so, if the results are accurate, she hacked off around 13 seconds to produce a best time and an Australian age group record for 15-year-olds. We are confirming if the results are accurate.

If legitimate, Peregrain’s performance would have dethroned #IronLady Katinka Hosszu as the 200m IM Queen this season, but would also check-in as a shiny new World Junior Record, having overtaken the previous time of 2:10.22 held by China’s Zhou Min since 2014.