NSW Day 1 Prelims: McEvoy Fires Off 48.1 100 Free For World’s Top Time

2017 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 3rd – Sunday, March 6th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- Prelims at 9am local (5pm Eastern night before)/Finals at 6pm local Thurs/Fri (2am Eastern), 5:30pm local Sat (1:30am Eastern)
- Meet Central
- Entry Lists
- Results – Meet Mobile: 2017 NSW State Open Championships
Just one session of the 2017 NSW State Open Championships in Sydney has concluded and the world rankings have already been rattled. The fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy, made his presence known early in this pre-National Championships tune-up event, taking the 100 free event top seed in convincing fashion. 48.13 is what the 22-year-old athlete known as ‘The Professor’ for his physics-oriented studies registered in prelims, claiming the pole position by over a second. The next closest was veteran James Roberts, who notched 49.24.
For McEvoy, his morning outing already outdid what American rival Nathan Adrian produced in his post-Rio debut at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, which is running simultaneously. Adrian nabbed the gold in Indy in a mark of 48.66. McEvoy and Adrian are now positioned as the world’s top 2 swimmers in the event his season, with McEvoy’s final yet to go.
2016-2017 LCM Men 100 FREE
SCOTT
48.75
|1
|Shinri
SHIOURA
|JPN
|48.75
|02/18
|3
|Luca
DOTTO
|ITA
|48.77
|12/16
|3
|Katsumi
NAKAMURA
|JPN
|48.77
|11/19
|3
|Tae Hwan
PARK
|KOR
|48.77
|11/17
The reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event, 18-year-old Kyle Chalmers wound up not swimming the event, as was the case with Korean national champion Park Tae Hwan. We are checking into the no-show circumstances and will report once known.
A heroic effort characterized the effort by 24-year-old Cate Campbell, the current 100m freestyle world record holder who has battled back from a disappointing Rio performance individually and post-Olympics injury recovery. Her prelim effort of 53.58 checks in as 3rd fastest in the world and is just .3 of a second off of her 53.24 time from Rio that rendered her as a 6th place finisher. That should give Campbell a confidence boost heading into tonight’s final, one that will include Swedish speedster Michelle Coleman and Olympic bronze medalist in the 200m freestyle, Emma McKeon. Both Coleman and McKeon each notched 54.07 to tie for the 2nd seed, with Cate’s sister and 2015 double world champion Bronte Campbell just behind in 54.20.
Additional Notable Prelims Winners:
- St. Peters Western’s David McKeon just edged out 2016 Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton in the 400m freestyle, nabbing the top seed in 3:50.79 to Horton’s 3:51.90.
- Emma McKeon and Emily Seebohm tied at 26.82 to take the top seed in the women’s 50m butterfly. Seebohm would also go on to take the 2nd seed in the 200m backstroke in 2:13.18 behind Melbourne Vicentre’s Sian Whittaker who led the morning’s field in 2:11.93.
- 21-year-old Taylor McKeown, who finaled in the women’s 200m breaststroke in Rio, earned the top seed in the 100m breaststroke in 1:07.82. Of note, Russia’s Yulia Efimova finished in 4th place after the morning, having clocked a time of 1:08.54.
