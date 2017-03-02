Olympic Champion Chalmers May Be Out Of NSW C’ships Due To Illness

2017 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 3rd – Sunday, March 6th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

Prelims at 9am local (5pm Eastern night before)/Finals at 6pm local Thurs/Fri (2am Eastern), 5:30pm local Sat (1:30am Eastern)

While Cameron McEvoy manhandled the 100m freestyle field this morning in Sydney, rocking the top seed of 48.13 to notch the world’s best this season, a notable name was absent from the field. The 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist in the event, Kyle Chalmers, would up as a no-show for the event billed as one of the key races to watch at the 2017 NSW State Open Championships.

According to Adelaide Now, Chalmers has contracted a respiratory illness that is putting his remaining performances in Sydney at risk. Originally planning to contest the 100m and 200m freestyle races, Chalmers and coach Peter Bishop say they will ‘decide tomorrow’ if he would even swim any event at all this weekend.

Says Bishop of Chalmers’ condition, “It’s not horrendous, it’s not great. We’ll just play it by ear to see whether he’ll race or not. He probably wouldn’t race with the way it is today, but we’ll see how it is.”

Even with the NSW State Championships as a chance to check-in on one’s training with Australia’s National Championships next month, Bishop says, “If he gets to race it’s great, if he doesn’t, it’s no real hassle.”

Reassuring to Chalmers fans is that Bishop confirmed his protegé’s infection is in no way related to the young gun’s heart condition which forced him to pull out of part of last season’s national short course championships.