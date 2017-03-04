Adam Peaty Takes Down 100 Breast U.S. Open Record in Indy

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

World Record holder Adam Peaty made a definite mark in his first time competing in the USA, this evening during the final day of the 2017 Arena Pro Series Indianapolis stop.

It looked like the U.S. Open record was in danger this morning, after Peaty cruised to a 59.99. Sure enough, that mark went down tonight, as Peaty dropped a 58.86 to the event by over a second while swimming the fastest 100 breast ever done on American soil.

The previous record belonged to Kevin Cordes, with a a time of 58.94 from last summer’s Olympic Trials in Omaha. Cordes was racing tonight against Peaty, and finished 4th in 1:00.43.

Here’s a look at the comparative splits between the old and new U.S. Open records:

Cordes, 2016: 27.58/31.36

Peaty, 2017: 27.25/31.61

Compared to Cordes, Peaty was out 0.33 seconds faster, which falls in line with Peaty’s reputation as a speedster. Cordes was able to close better, which again, makes sense given that Cordes is also a great racer at the 200m race.

Tonight’s swim by Peaty was the fastest in the world so far this season. Here’s a look at the top five in the event about four months away from World Championships: