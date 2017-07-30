2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The eighth and final prelim session is underway from Budapest, with just the men’s and women’s 400 IMs and 4×100 medley relays on the schedule.

WOMEN’S 400 IM PRELIMS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu , 2016

, 2016 Championship Record: 4:30.31, Katinka,Hosszu, 2015

Junior World Record: 4:39.15, Rosie Rudin, 2015

World record holder Katinka Hosszu cruised to the win in the third and final heat for the top overall seed in 4:33.90. Mireia Belmonte and Elizabeth Beisel were close behind, and qualify through easily in 2nd and 3rd.

Canadian Sydney Pickrem pulled out the heat 2 win in 4:36.25, and heads into finals seeded 4th. Leah Smith made it through in 6th, and 200 IM silver medalist Yui Ohashi sits 7th.

The prelims were very tight, with finalists 3 through 8 separated by less than a second.

MEN’S 400 IM PRELIMS

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

Championship Record: 4:06.22 Michael Phelps, 2007

Junior World Record: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop, 2016

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

World Record: 3:52.05, United States, 2012

Championship Record: 3:52.19, China, 2009

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY