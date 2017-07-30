2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The eighth and final prelim session is underway from Budapest, with just the men’s and women’s 400 IMs and 4×100 medley relays on the schedule.
WOMEN’S 400 IM PRELIMS
- World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- Championship Record: 4:30.31, Katinka,Hosszu, 2015
- Junior World Record: 4:39.15, Rosie Rudin, 2015
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 4:33.90
- Mireia Belmonte, ESP, 4:35.29
- Elizabeth Beisel, USA, 4:36.18
- Sydney Pickrem, CAN, 4:36.25
- Sakiko Shimizu, JPN, 4:36.43
- Leah Smith, USA, 4:36.94
- Yui Ohashi, JPN, 4:36.97
- Hannah Miley, GBR, 4:37.14
World record holder Katinka Hosszu cruised to the win in the third and final heat for the top overall seed in 4:33.90. Mireia Belmonte and Elizabeth Beisel were close behind, and qualify through easily in 2nd and 3rd.
Canadian Sydney Pickrem pulled out the heat 2 win in 4:36.25, and heads into finals seeded 4th. Leah Smith made it through in 6th, and 200 IM silver medalist Yui Ohashi sits 7th.
The prelims were very tight, with finalists 3 through 8 separated by less than a second.
MEN’S 400 IM PRELIMS
- World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008
- Championship Record: 4:06.22 Michael Phelps, 2007
- Junior World Record: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop, 2016
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY
- World Record: 3:52.05, United States, 2012
- Championship Record: 3:52.19, China, 2009
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY
- World Record: 3:27.28, United States, 2009
- Championship Record: 3:27.28, United States, 2009
35 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap"
CWH is swimming prelims for GB. Murdoch in for Peaty. Could be trouble if CWH is in really terrible form.
Hello from the other side
Leah Smith really struggling on the breaststroke.