2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

The eighth and final prelim session is underway from Budapest, with just the men’s and women’s 400 IMs and 4×100 medley relays on the schedule.

WOMEN’S 400 IM PRELIMS

  • World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu, 2016
  • Championship Record: 4:30.31, Katinka,Hosszu, 2015
  • Junior World Record: 4:39.15, Rosie Rudin, 2015
  1. Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 4:33.90
  2. Mireia Belmonte, ESP, 4:35.29
  3. Elizabeth Beisel, USA, 4:36.18
  4. Sydney Pickrem, CAN, 4:36.25
  5. Sakiko Shimizu, JPN, 4:36.43
  6. Leah Smith, USA, 4:36.94
  7. Yui Ohashi, JPN, 4:36.97
  8. Hannah Miley, GBR, 4:37.14

World record holder Katinka Hosszu cruised to the win in the third and final heat for the top overall seed in 4:33.90. Mireia Belmonte and Elizabeth Beisel were close behind, and qualify through easily in 2nd and 3rd.

Canadian Sydney Pickrem pulled out the heat 2 win in 4:36.25, and heads into finals seeded 4th. Leah Smith made it through in 6th, and 200 IM silver medalist Yui Ohashi sits 7th.

The prelims were very tight, with finalists 3 through 8 separated by less than a second.

