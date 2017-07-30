Paralympic Champions Headline British Worlds Team

British Para-Swimming has announced a 26-strong team for the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico which takes place from 30 September – 6 October.

The team features eight Paralympic Champions including Ollie Hynd, Bethany Firth, Ellie Robinson and Matt Wylie alongside eight athletes making their senior international debuts at a major competition.

The swimmers competed at the British Summer Championships where 12 programme athletes set new personal best times and three world records were broken in the Ponds Forge pool.

Hynd, who broke the 400m Freestyle world record in Sheffield, will be aiming to continue his gold medal streak at World Championships having stood at the top of the podium at his last two outings.

“I can’t wait to get out to Mexico and get ready to compete at the top level again,” Hynd said. “This will be my third World Championships and I will be hoping to retain my title but the first year of the cycle always brings some unknowns so I am making sure I am as prepared for that as possible.

“A World Championships is an exciting competition and I love competing at this level. Breaking the world record in Sheffield has given me confidence and I’m really pleased to have hit that record again.”

Maisie Summers-Newton will be making her senior international debut and at just 15-years old she’ll be aiming to learn as much as she can while competing alongside the world’s best.

“I am so excited about qualifying for the World Championships,” Summers-Newton said. “I have worked really hard this year to improve my times enough to qualify and I can’t wait to get on the blocks in Mexico.

“This will be the first time I’ll represent Great Britain at this level so I don’t really know what to expect. I want to learn as much as I can from my team-mates and the amazing athletes that will be at the World Championships and use that as I continue to work hard on the path to Tokyo 2020.”

Head Coach Rob Aubry has been encouraged by the performances in Sheffield and knows the athletes will face tough competition in Mexico.

“The team we have selected is a strong team based on their impressive performances at the British Summer Championships,” Aubry said.

“In Sheffield we saw athletes break records and show that they were at their best at the right time. What impressed me the most in Sheffield is that they took on board the importance of the meet and showed the best possible race plan at the right time.

“Sheffield has shown us that we have a strong developing group of athletes challenging for top positions within the program. Considering that this is the first year of a cycle, I am pleased that we have seen that it is possible to continue world class performances in year one of the cycle. Athletes are focusing on the process goals and executing the race plan.

“I’m pleased with the continued progress and the support we are able to put around our athletes. We are continuing to strive to be the best both in and out the water.

“In Mexico we will have a tough challenge and we know there will be some new athletes that our athletes will face. It will be testing environment and athletes will be expected to race consistently while continuing training at a key point in the season.”

The 26 strong British Team consists of:

Jordan Catchpole – UEA Norwich

Stephen Clegg – University of Stirling

Jonathan Fox – National Performance Centre/COMAST

Thomas Hamer – National Performance Centre/COMAST

Oliver Hynd – Nova Centurion

Michael Jones – National Performance Centre

Conner Morrison – University of Aberdeen

Andrew Mullen – City of Glasgow

Scott Quin – Warrender

Lewis White – City of Derby

Matthew Wylie – City of Sunderland

Jessica-Jane Applegate – UEA Norwich

Louise Fiddes – Hatfield

Bethany Firth – National Performance Centre

Stephanie Millward – Corsham

Rebecca Redfern – Worcester City

Megan Richter – Orion

Eleanor Robinson – Northampton

Hannah Russell – COMAST/Woking

Maisie Summers-Newton – Northampton

Alice Tai – National Performance Centre

The athletes above gained selection after they achieved the qualification standard at the British Summer Championships 2017 as per the A Standard Qualifying time of the selection policy.

Danielle Hartin – Basildon Phoenix

Jacob Leach – Cockermouth

Toni Shaw – Cults Otter

The athletes above gained selection after they achieved the qualification standard at the British Summer Championships 2017 as per the B Standard Qualifying time of the selection policy.

Jack Thomas – Llandudno

The athlete above gained selection after they achieved the qualification standard at the British Summer Championships 2017 for the S14 relay.

Zara Mullooly – City of Guildford

The athlete above gained selection at the discretion of the National Performance Director as per the selection policy.

About British Swimming

British Swimming is the National Governing Body for Swimming, Para-Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Synchronised Swimming, Water Polo and Open Water in Great Britain. It is responsible internationally for the high performance representation of the sport. The members of British Swimming are the three Home Countries national governing bodies of England (ASA), Scotland (Scottish ASA) and Wales (Welsh ASA). British Swimming seeks to enable its athletes to achieve gold medal success at the Olympics, Paralympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

www.britishswimming.org

About UK Sport

Every athlete who has received National Lottery funding will have a story to tell of the difference that it has made to their Olympic or Paralympic dream. But the simple truth is that the National Lottery has taken sport in the UK to a new level. Each successive Games proves that there is no longer any margin for error if you want the top prize. Medals are won and lost by the smallest possible margins – the power of UK Sport’s National Lottery investment is in its ability to seek out those tenths, hundredths or even thousandths of a second, wherever they exist, and make sure that if there’s a close call, British athletes emerge on the winning side.

www.uksport.gov.uk

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

www.tyr.com

Press Release courtesy of British Swimming.