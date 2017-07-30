Schooling: I Got My A** Handed to me

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Singaporean Olympic champ Joseph Schooling battled with former Bolles teammate Caeleb Dressel of the USA in the men’s 100 fly final on Saturday night. It was their big showdown in the long course pool after Dressel took down Schooling’s record at the 2017 NCAA Championships and they became the first 2 NCAA swimmers to break 44 seconds in the yards pool. At Worlds, Dressel nearly broke Michael Phelps’ World Record, winning the title in 49.86 to become the first man in textile to break 50 seconds. Schooling tied for 3rd with Great Britain’s James Guy, touching in a time of 50.83. He was 2 tenths shy of the silver, which was taken by Hungary’s Kristof Milak with a new Junior World Record time of 50.62.

“I’m pissed! Obviously disappointed, you know, added half a second, had a long finish, I’m just glad to get a medal really at that point.”

“It just wasn’t clicking, you take a long a** time off, like you take half a year off, you come back in December, January and that’s what you’re going to get. Eddie’s (Reese) been warning me about this. But that shows, I got to learn the hard way, and I’m glad I got my a** kicked, there’s no other way to say that. I got my a** handed to me, and by my standards, that’s pretty unacceptable but it is what it is, hats off to him.”

Despite being disappointing in his own performance, Schooling was still congratulatory towards Dressel for his success in the event. Schooling is up to the challenge of competing against Dressel, and it could become the next great butterfly rivalry in the sport.

“That (Dressel’s swim) was phenomenal, there’s really no words to describe how fast that is. He just does 50m free and he had a bunch of events before, so that makes it even more impressive.”

“Yeah absolutely (he’s going to make me go faster), every sport needs someone to push each other. Michael had (Ian) Thorpe, (Milorad) Cavic all these guys pushing him, and you know, not comparing Caeleb and my rivalry to that, but this sets us up to have an exciting couple years going into Tokyo.”

Dressel also echoed that even with the rivalry in the pool, he and Schooling are very good friends.

“It’s (the rivalry) hardly been fierce, I love Joe-Joe,” he said. “I think it started this year at NCAAs and it’s always fun racing him as he always brings his ‘A’ game. Tonight was a blast and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”