Schooling: I Got My A** Handed to me

Singaporean Olympic champ Joseph Schooling battled with former Bolles teammate Caeleb Dressel of the USA in the men’s 100 fly final on Saturday night. It was their big showdown in the long course pool after Dressel took down Schooling’s record at the 2017 NCAA Championships and they became the first 2 NCAA swimmers to break 44 seconds in the yards pool. At Worlds, Dressel nearly broke Michael Phelps’ World Record, winning the title in 49.86 to become the first man in textile to break 50 seconds. Schooling tied for 3rd with Great Britain’s James Guy, touching in a time of 50.83. He was 2 tenths shy of the silver, which was taken by Hungary’s Kristof Milak with a new Junior World Record time of 50.62.
“I’m pissed! Obviously disappointed, you know, added half a second, had a long finish, I’m just glad to get a medal really at that point.”
“It just wasn’t clicking, you take a long a** time off, like you take half a year off, you come back in December, January and that’s what you’re going to get. Eddie’s (Reese) been warning me about this. But that shows, I got to learn the hard way, and I’m glad I got my a** kicked, there’s no other way to say that. I got my a** handed to me, and by my standards, that’s pretty unacceptable but it is what it is, hats off to him.”
Despite being disappointing in his own performance, Schooling was still congratulatory towards Dressel for his success in the event. Schooling is up to the challenge of competing against Dressel, and it could become the next great butterfly rivalry in the sport.
“That (Dressel’s swim) was phenomenal, there’s really no words to describe how fast that is. He just does 50m free and he had a bunch of events before, so that makes it even more impressive.”
“Yeah absolutely (he’s going to make me go faster), every sport needs someone to push each other. Michael had (Ian) Thorpe, (Milorad) Cavic all these guys pushing him, and you know, not comparing Caeleb and my rivalry to that, but this sets us up to have an exciting couple years going into Tokyo.”
Dressel also echoed that even with the rivalry in the pool, he and Schooling are very good friends.
“It’s (the rivalry) hardly been fierce, I love Joe-Joe,” he said. “I think it started this year at NCAAs and it’s always fun racing him as he always brings his ‘A’ game. Tonight was a blast and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”
The final stage of grief.
Somebody has a bit of a potty mouth 🙃
Don’t worry. He only said that in practice.
Actually I seem to remember Phelps saying the reason he lost the 200 at London was down to him not being committed in training and he paid the price because of it. I don’t see anything wrong with Schoolings comments. He seems completely respectful to Dressel while acknowledging he needs to work harder.
He said that years later — not at the same meet in the interviews.
You’re right. In fact, Clary took tremendous heat for saying that Phelps hadn’t put in the work. Phelps didn’t comment on that until the run-up to Rio. He certainly didn’t do it the day after LeClos beat him.
He’s not blaming Eddie’s taper, or saying he was sick right before. He admits he lost because he didn’t do enough hard work, says his coach warned him, and blames his own lack of preparation. That is called taking ownership of your failures, and I don’t see anything wrong with that. In fact, admitting that is pretty admirable. I wish more of my swimmers would do so when they don’t meet their goals.
Yeah, you hit the obvious points, but he ends with the absurd Phelps comparison, which was his denial/non-denial (not saying we’re Phelps-Cavic, but I’ll mention that anyway since I beat him). It’s not Phelps-Cavic, because Phelps never had Cavic by a half-second. Never had him by more than a tenth. A half-second difference in a 100 fly is not a rivalry. He makes it sound like if he had done the work, he would have been right there at the touch, having dropped a half-second from Rio. And that, my friend, is just delusional.
Your hate of Schooling doesn’t seem healthy. He admits he didn’t put in the work and got crushed. Honest and refreshing to hear.
It’s not hate. His comments about his lack of preparation are disrespectful to other competitors. He did the same thing with Conger sitting right next to him after NCAAs. Instead of the interview being about Conger finally getting the monkey off his back and getting an NCAA win and breaking Schooling’s record, it was about how Schooling hadn’t prepared enough. You can call it honest and refreshing, but it diminishes the accomplishments of others who did the work and deserve the credit. He does the denial-nondenial thing that certain politicians do: I’ll compare myself to Phelps, but I’m not.
Schooling on Dressel “that swim was phenomenal”. Not sure where the disrespect is.
Making it sound like it’s a Phelps-Cavic. The difference there was 0.1 sec or less in their races. This is a half-second difference with Schooling at his best, if he ever hits that again. Schooling shouldn’t even call it a rivalry.
“that swim was phenomenol” and just like Phelps-Cavic, I could have done that 49.8, too, if I just hadn’t taken time off. Delusional and disrespectful. You have to read the entire context. He does it all the time. The humblebrag.