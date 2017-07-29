2017 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Preview

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 8th and final preliminary session from Budapest will be a quick one, with just men’s and women’s 400 IMs and 400 medley relays on the schedule.

There will be just three heats in the women’s 400 IM, with Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu headlining the third heat in search of her fourth individual medal. Mireia Belmonte will swim in lane 5, and American veteran Elizabeth Beisel will hit the water for the first time at the competition.

200 IM silver medalist Yui Ohashi has lane 4 in heat 2, alongside Great Britain’s Hannah Miley, double freestyle medalist here Leah Smith and Canadian Sydney Pickrem.

The third of four heats in the men’s 400 IM features 200 IM champion Chase Kalisz, as he’ll do battle with two-time defending champion Daiya Seto and Great Britain’s Max Litchfield, who broke the British record in the 200 IM earlier.

Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino will then face hometown Hungarian David Verraszto, China’s Wang Shun and American Jay Litherland in the last heat.

We’ll then have the medley relays, with two heats for the women and three for the men. In the women’s event, Canada and Australia will swim in heat 1 and the U.S. and China will go in heat 2.

For the men, the Brits and Russians take on heat 2 while the U.S. and Australia swim in heat 3. The Americans are favored in both, with the Aussie women and British men their biggest challenge.

The swimmers competing in the prelims will be announced prior to the session.