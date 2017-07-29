Race Video: Ledecky’s 3rd Consecutive Worlds 800 Free Title

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s not Katie Ledecky. It’s us. We’ve become so accustomed to watching her lap the competition in 800 and 1500 freestyle events, even on the world stage, that we declare the tenth-fastest 800 free performance in history “ho hum” because there were two swimmers within the camera’s frame as Ledecky wrapped up her swim. Yes, China’s Li Bingjie was phenomenal, moving up to third on the all-time list with her second-place 8:15.46. Yes, Leah Smith‘s PB of 8:17.22 was amazing in its own right, earning her the bronze medal and making her the 11th-fastest performer in history. But let’s not forget that Ledecky has owned this race, and the 400 and the 1500, on the world stage since the 2013 World Championships. Let’s let that sink in a bit before we “ho hum” anything.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up from James Sutherland:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 Championship Record: 8:07.39, Katie Ledecky , 2015

, 2015 Junior World Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky, 2014

It wasn’t the most dominant performance of Katie Ledecky‘s career, but she got the job done in the 800 free in a time of 8:12.68. That gives her three straight World titles in the event, giving her three three-peats along with the 400 and 1500.

China’s Li Bingjie had an amazing swim, jumping into 3rd on the all-time performers list in 8:15.46 for silver, crushing her Asian record. Leah Smith also snapped her best time to win bronze in 8:17.22, her first time under 8:20.

Mireia Belmonte (8:23.30) and Boglarka Kapas (8:24.41) finished 4th and 5th.