2017 FINA World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 finals saw a surge of British talent take over the momentum in the form of Adam Peaty and Ben Proud each winning a gold medal. Countrymen Duncan Scott and James Guy have a chance to rake in more hardware for the Brits if they can put a winning race together in the men’s 200m freestyle, if they can get past China’s Sun Yang and America’s Townley Haas tonight, that is.

American powerhouse swimmers Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers and Katie Ledecky will also be among the stars n’ stripes squad taking to the Danube Arena pool, with Ledecky pulling a double of the 1500m and 200m freestyle events. And we’ll see the primetime battle between Lilly King and Russia’s Yuliya Efimova come to a head in the 100m breaststroke final to close out the evening’s session.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
  • Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Alexei Sancov, 1:47.00, 2017
    • GOLD – Sun Yang, China, 1:44.39
    • SILVER – Townley Haas, USA, 1:45.04
    • BRONZE – Aleksandr Krasnykh, Russia, 1:45.23

Sun Yang of China took his time in this super tight men’s 200m freestyle race, waiting until the final turn to crank out the speed and takeover the race. Splitting 51.10/53.39, Yang nailed a gold medal-winning time of 1:44.39 to score the only sub-1:45 mark of the field. Sun already won the men’s 400m free at this competition and will also be tackling the 800m and 1500m races.

With his performance, Sun overtook Ryan Lochte as the 6th fastest performer of all-time, collecting an Asian Record with his win tonight. His previous personal best headed into this meet was 1:44.47.

Right behind was a tough fighter in American Townley Haas, who hung with the pack and broke out in the final 25m to take silver in 1:45.04, just .01 off of his own personal best. This is Haas’ 2nd medal, as the Texas swimmer was an integral member of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay that won gold.

Russia’s 22-year-old Olympic finalist Aleksandr Krasnykh was the bronze medalist in this race, finishing just .19 away from Haas in a final time of 1:45.23.

The British boys of Duncan Scott and James Guy, who entered tonight’s final as the 1-2 seeded swimmers, fell off the pace tonight, finishing 4th and 5th. Scott was just off his semi time of 1:45.16 to clock a final time of 1:45.27. Guy, the defending 200m freestyle world champion, settled for 5th in a mark of 1:45.36, not too far off his own national record of 1:45.14. By the way, this is the first time Scott, an Olympic finalist in the 100m free, has contested this event internationally

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

MEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, 26.42, 2015
  • Championship Record: Adam Peaty, 26.42, 2015
  • Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, 26.97

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
  • Championship Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 59.34, 2016

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

MEN’S 200 FLY – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:51.51, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 1:53.79, 2017

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Leave a Reply

127 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
75M FREE

This session is going to ROCK.
Plus, I will have a delay in my Finals live watching both tomorrow and Thursday. 🙁

49 minutes 13 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

this is a heavy weight session of semis and finals 🌊

37 minutes 59 seconds ago
75M FREE

And aside from the women’s 200 IM, the meet has been largely devoid of massive upsets and surprises. I’m expecting some STUFF to go down this evening.

19 minutes 43 seconds ago
Friuti

This may be the session of the week in terms of upsets, surprises, WR’s, etc. Should be wonderful!

48 minutes 33 seconds ago
Friuti

Oi Ervin, can you hook me up with a link to the hungarian stream? 🙂

48 minutes 6 seconds ago
OhioSwimmer

http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

46 minutes 42 seconds ago
Friuti

TY!

45 minutes 52 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

God bless you…

28 minutes 25 seconds ago
About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

