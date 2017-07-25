2017 FINA World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Day 2 finals saw a surge of British talent take over the momentum in the form of Adam Peaty and Ben Proud each winning a gold medal. Countrymen Duncan Scott and James Guy have a chance to rake in more hardware for the Brits if they can put a winning race together in the men’s 200m freestyle, if they can get past China’s Sun Yang and America’s Townley Haas tonight, that is.
American powerhouse swimmers Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers and Katie Ledecky will also be among the stars n’ stripes squad taking to the Danube Arena pool, with Ledecky pulling a double of the 1500m and 200m freestyle events. And we’ll see the primetime battle between Lilly King and Russia’s Yuliya Efimova come to a head in the 100m breaststroke final to close out the evening’s session.
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- Junior World Record: Alexei Sancov, 1:47.00, 2017
- GOLD – Sun Yang, China, 1:44.39
- SILVER – Townley Haas, USA, 1:45.04
- BRONZE – Aleksandr Krasnykh, Russia, 1:45.23
Sun Yang of China took his time in this super tight men’s 200m freestyle race, waiting until the final turn to crank out the speed and takeover the race. Splitting 51.10/53.39, Yang nailed a gold medal-winning time of 1:44.39 to score the only sub-1:45 mark of the field. Sun already won the men’s 400m free at this competition and will also be tackling the 800m and 1500m races.
With his performance, Sun overtook Ryan Lochte as the 6th fastest performer of all-time, collecting an Asian Record with his win tonight. His previous personal best headed into this meet was 1:44.47.
Right behind was a tough fighter in American Townley Haas, who hung with the pack and broke out in the final 25m to take silver in 1:45.04, just .01 off of his own personal best. This is Haas’ 2nd medal, as the Texas swimmer was an integral member of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay that won gold.
Russia’s 22-year-old Olympic finalist Aleksandr Krasnykh was the bronze medalist in this race, finishing just .19 away from Haas in a final time of 1:45.23.
The British boys of Duncan Scott and James Guy, who entered tonight’s final as the 1-2 seeded swimmers, fell off the pace tonight, finishing 4th and 5th. Scott was just off his semi time of 1:45.16 to clock a final time of 1:45.27. Guy, the defending 200m freestyle world champion, settled for 5th in a mark of 1:45.36, not too far off his own national record of 1:45.14. By the way, this is the first time Scott, an Olympic finalist in the 100m free, has contested this event internationally.
