From 2015 To 2017, How Aussies Are Faring Through Day 3 At Worlds

The green and gold Dolphins of Australia have indeed landed on the podium in Budapest, but have yet to secure their first gold of these world championships. Compare this year’s performance thus far to that of 2015 in Kazan where the Aussies had already 3 gold medals to their credit. Even with key swimmers such as Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and Rio silver medalist Maddie Groves not competing, the Aussies still have enough fire power to keep towards the top of the standings. But will it be enough to add a tally in the gold column?
Medalists through day 3 in 2015 for the Australians included Emily Seebohm and Mitch Larkin, who each nabbed the top prize in the 100m backstroke, while the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay clinched gold ahead of the Americans back in Kazan. Also standing on the podium were Madi Wilson, who earned silver in the 100m backstroke, and Jess Ashwood, the Australians’ 400m freestyle bronze medalist.
Flash forward to 2017 and Wilson didn’t make the squad in the backstroke events, while Ashwood bowed out of this meet entirely. Seebohm did finish with a very respectable bronze medal in the 100m back tonight, but Larkin found himself in 6th and out of the medals in the men’s edition of the race.
There are still bright spots for the Aussies in the form of 3 silver medals here in Budapest, with 2 of those in individual races. Emma McKeon earned a huge silver behind Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in the 100m butterfly, an event in which she finaled in Rio, but wasn’t able to produce come crunch time. Mack Horton took silver behind China’s Sun Yang in the 400m freestyle event as well.
McKeon is ready to take on more individual swims as the 2nd-seeded competitor into tomorrow night’s 200m freestyle. She’ll also be racing in additional relays and the 100m freestyle. Horton still has the 1500m free, although he did bow out of the men’s 800m free, an event in which he had a solid shot at medaling. Seebohm and Larkin still have the 50 and 200 backstroke events, with additional Aussies, including sprinting maestro Cameron McEvoy, left to chase the elusive first gold.
2015 Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Great Britain
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|France
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|China
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Russia*
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Denmark
|0
|1
|1
|2
2017 Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|5
|6
|3
|14
|2
|China
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Great Britain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Australia
|0
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Brazil
|0
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Russia
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|Italy
|0
|0
|2
|2
|13
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|13
|13
|13
|39
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "From 2015 To 2017, How Aussies Are Faring Through Day 3 At Worlds"
Fair results for the Australians thus far. The women challenged strongly in the 4×100. Mack a bit outside his best rebounding from last year but still respectable. McKeon the real highlight obviously, hopefully her form holds up now in the 200. Seebohm gets some reward, wonder how long she’ll keep grinding though. Competitive showings from Titmus and Cartwright(keen to see his 100). A few other young guys have had descent hit outs and will be better for this experience. Those are the positives to build on.
Agreed on Cartwright…his 47.51 prelims relay split was encouraging.
Also swam a PB 48.34 leading off M4x100
Good to see lots of PBs, but the competition is getting ridiculous- it will more or less take a WR to win any women’s 100m event for example!
After last World Championship & the following Olympic national titles, I went to Olympics with strong confidence with Australia getting a few golds (min 6-7, McEvoy, Campbell, Larkin, Seebohm, Horton, a couple of relays) & was totally devastated. With this world championship have gone in with no expectation & have seen some pleasant surprises & know we really lack the racing cutting edge that the Americans has.
Hopefully we wiil have our first gold medal tonight in the girls 200 free.
Go Emma !!!
With you all the way there!!!