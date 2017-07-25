Race Video: Watch Lilly King Break World Record in 100 Breast Final with 1:04.13

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Lilly King is now World champion and World Record-holder. Watch the video below as she blazes to a 1:04.13, taking 0.22 off the previous mark of 1:04.35 set by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte at the 2013 World Championships. King shot out to the lead with a sub-30 first 50 meters, then brought it home in a quick 34.33. Katie Meili, with the second-fastest back half in the field (34.56) slid past Yuliya Efimova to take the silver medal.

Write-up by Loretta Race:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

The highly-touted battle between American Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova of Russia came to fruition tonight, with the American scorching a new World Record of 1:04.13. That shaved a cool .22 off of Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte’s record of 1:04.35 from back in 2013.

King’s opening 50 of 29.80 matches the 4th fastest 50 breast ever produced, and the Indiana Hoosier held on to clock 34.33 on the back half to crush the monster time of 1:04.13. Right behind her was teammate Katie Meili, who also shut down Efimova with her time of 1:05.03. That hacked .45 off of her previous personal best of 1:05.48 to overtake Leisel Jones as the world’s 6th fastest performer all-time.

Efimova still landed on the podium with a bronze, just .02 off of Meili’s time. She kicked off the race with an opening split of 30.34, but slowed to a 34.71, not being able to make up the necessary ground to catch the Olympic gold medalist King. Compare that to Efimova’s semi-final swim of 1:04.36, where she was able to go out in 30.67 and still bring it home in 33.69.