17-Year-old Nick Simons Nails 54.52 Back, Now No.9 All-Time 17-18

During heat 3 of the men’s 100 back prelims on day two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, 17-year-old Nick Simons of the Sandpipers of Nevada put up a massive lifetime best to blast from the 41st seed to qualifying 16th into tonight’s semi-finals. Simons’ time has now cracked the all-time top 10 times in the 17-18 age group and among all US 17-year-olds in history.

Entering the meet, Simons’ lifetime best was a 55.51 from the 2020 U.S. Open meet, which placed 7th overall. Simons split his race in 26.48/28.04, swimming his closing 50 three-tenths faster than 14th- and 15th-place qualifiers Harvard alum Dean Farris (28.33, 54.27) and NC State alum Coleman Stewart (28.34, 54.45).

Looking at the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Simon’s time now registers him as the 9th-fastest performer in age group history, now just 0.01s behind Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas‘ 17-18 best (54.51). Among 17-year-olds in US history, Simons is now the 4th-fastest performer, out-swimming Michigan’s Wyatt Davis (54.73) and Olympic champion Aaron Peirsol (54.80) at the same age.

Reported by Jared Anderson.

