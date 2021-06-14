Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-old Nick Simons Nails 54.52 Back, Now No.9 All-Time 17-18

Comments: 1

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 2 Prelims Recap

During heat 3 of the men’s 100 back prelims on day two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, 17-year-old Nick Simons of the Sandpipers of Nevada put up a massive lifetime best to blast from the 41st seed to qualifying 16th into tonight’s semi-finals. Simons’ time has now cracked the all-time top 10 times in the 17-18 age group and among all US 17-year-olds in history.

Entering the meet, Simons’ lifetime best was a 55.51 from the 2020 U.S. Open meet, which placed 7th overall. Simons split his race in 26.48/28.04, swimming his closing 50 three-tenths faster than 14th- and 15th-place qualifiers Harvard alum Dean Farris (28.33, 54.27) and NC State alum Coleman Stewart (28.34, 54.45).

Looking at the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Simon’s time now registers him as the 9th-fastest performer in age group history, now just 0.01s behind Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas‘ 17-18 best (54.51). Among 17-year-olds in US history, Simons is now the 4th-fastest performer, out-swimming Michigan’s Wyatt Davis (54.73) and Olympic champion Aaron Peirsol (54.80) at the same age.

ALL TIME TOP 100 AGE GROUP TIMES – MEN’S 100 BK LCM – 17-18

  1. Ryan Murphy, 53.38 (2013)
  2. Michael Taylor, 53.77 (2016)
  3. Will Grant, 53.89 (2019)
  4. Jack Conger, 54.04 (2013)
  5. Wyatt Davis, 54.14 (2019)
  6. Aaron Peirsol, 54.47 (2002)
  7. Jacob Pebley, 54.49 (2012)
  8. Shaine Casas, 54.51 (2018)
  9. Nick Simons, 54.52 (2021)**
  10. Jack Sikins, 54.59 (2020)

All-Time U.S. 17-Year-Old Rankings – Men’s 100 BK LCM

  1. Ryan Murphy, 53.38 (2013)
  2. Michael Taylor, 53.77 (2016)
  3. Jack Conger, 54.07 (2012)
  4. Nick Simons, 54.52 (2021)**
  5. Wyatt Davis, 54.73 (2019)
  6. Aaron Peirsol, 54.80 (2001)

Reported by Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26
  • Wave I Cut: 56.59
  • Wave II Cut: 55.51

Top 16 Qualifiers:

  1. Bryce Mefford (SMST) – 52.99
  2. Justin Ress (WOLF) – 53.07
  3. Shaine Casas (TAMU) / Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 53.08
  5. Hunter Armstrong (OSU) – 53.28
  6. Matt Grevers (CLCK) – 53.65
  7. Michael Andrew (RPC) – 53.66
  8. Hunter Tapp (NCS) – 53.77
  9. Will Grant (VS) / Adam Chaney (FLOR) – 53.96
  11. Jack Aikins (SA) – 54.16
  12. Daniel Carr (PPA) – 54.18
  13. Nicolas Albiero (UOFL) – 54.21
  14. Dean Farris (VS) – 54.27
  15. Coleman Stewart (WOLF) – 54.45
  16. Nick Simons (SAND) – 54.52

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VFL
30 minutes ago

Way to go Nick!! 🍊

1
0
Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro started swimming at age 11, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing. After joining SwimSwam, the site has become an outlet for him to research and learn about competitive swimming and experience the sport through a new lenses. He graduated in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!