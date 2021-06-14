17-Year-old Nick Simons Nails 54.52 Back, Now No.9 All-Time 17-18

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets
Day 2 Prelims Recap
During heat 3 of the men’s 100 back prelims on day two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, 17-year-old Nick Simons of the Sandpipers of Nevada put up a massive lifetime best to blast from the 41st seed to qualifying 16th into tonight’s semi-finals. Simons’ time has now cracked the all-time top 10 times in the 17-18 age group and among all US 17-year-olds in history.
Entering the meet, Simons’ lifetime best was a 55.51 from the 2020 U.S. Open meet, which placed 7th overall. Simons split his race in 26.48/28.04, swimming his closing 50 three-tenths faster than 14th- and 15th-place qualifiers Harvard alum Dean Farris (28.33, 54.27) and NC State alum Coleman Stewart (28.34, 54.45).
Looking at the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Simon’s time now registers him as the 9th-fastest performer in age group history, now just 0.01s behind Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas‘ 17-18 best (54.51). Among 17-year-olds in US history, Simons is now the 4th-fastest performer, out-swimming Michigan’s Wyatt Davis (54.73) and Olympic champion Aaron Peirsol (54.80) at the same age.
ALL TIME TOP 100 AGE GROUP TIMES – MEN’S 100 BK LCM – 17-18
- Ryan Murphy, 53.38 (2013)
- Michael Taylor, 53.77 (2016)
- Will Grant, 53.89 (2019)
- Jack Conger, 54.04 (2013)
- Wyatt Davis, 54.14 (2019)
- Aaron Peirsol, 54.47 (2002)
- Jacob Pebley, 54.49 (2012)
- Shaine Casas, 54.51 (2018)
- Nick Simons, 54.52 (2021)**
- Jack Sikins, 54.59 (2020)
All-Time U.S. 17-Year-Old Rankings – Men’s 100 BK LCM
- Ryan Murphy, 53.38 (2013)
- Michael Taylor, 53.77 (2016)
- Jack Conger, 54.07 (2012)
- Nick Simons, 54.52 (2021)**
- Wyatt Davis, 54.73 (2019)
- Aaron Peirsol, 54.80 (2001)
Reported by Jared Anderson.
MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS
- World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
- US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26
- Wave I Cut: 56.59
- Wave II Cut: 55.51
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Bryce Mefford (SMST) – 52.99
- Justin Ress (WOLF) – 53.07
- Shaine Casas (TAMU) / Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 53.08
- —
- Hunter Armstrong (OSU) – 53.28
- Matt Grevers (CLCK) – 53.65
- Michael Andrew (RPC) – 53.66
- Hunter Tapp (NCS) – 53.77
- Will Grant (VS) / Adam Chaney (FLOR) – 53.96
- —
- Jack Aikins (SA) – 54.16
- Daniel Carr (PPA) – 54.18
- Nicolas Albiero (UOFL) – 54.21
- Dean Farris (VS) – 54.27
- Coleman Stewart (WOLF) – 54.45
- Nick Simons (SAND) – 54.52
Way to go Nick!! 🍊