2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Today’s explosive day 2 heats feature events with three reigning world record-holders (Lilly King – 100 breast, Ryan Murphy – 100 back, Katie Ledecky – 400 free) and one very recent world record-holder (Regan Smith – 100 back).

King holds the fastest time in history in the 100 breast, where she’ll lead heats this morning. Murphy is the 100 back world record-holder on the men’s side in one of the more-anticipated races of Trials. And Ledecky is the best in history in the 400 free, which closes this morning’s session.

To open the session, Smith will get a chance to answer back in the 100 back, just a day or so after Australia’s Kaylee McKeown erased Smith’s world record at Australia’s Olympic Trials.

We’ve also got a deep men’s 200 free field featuring last night’s 400 free champ Kieran Smith, last night’s 400 IM champ Jay Litherland, and national team stalwarts like Andrew Seliskar, Townley Haas, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple, along with world record-holding sprinter Caeleb Dressel.

Women’s 100 back – Prelims

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45 (2021)

American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02

Wave I Cut: 1:02.69

Wave II Cut: 1:01.49

Men’s 200 free – Prelims

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00 (2009)

American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:42.96 (2008)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:44.10 (2008)

World Junior Record: Hwang Sun Woo (KOR) – 1:44.96 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Sun Yang (CHN) – 1:44.65

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Townley Haas – 1:45.66

Wave I Cut: 1:50.79

Wave II Cut: 1:49.65

Women’s 100 breast – Prelims

World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)

American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)

US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)

World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20

Wave I Cut: 1:10.99

Wave II Cut: 1:09.55

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26

Wave I Cut: 56.59

Wave II Cut: 55.51

Women’s 400 free – Prelims