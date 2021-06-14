Did You See the Photo Bomber on the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Live Stream?

2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials
- June 6-13, 2021
- Indianapolis, IN
- IUPUI Natatorium
- Meet Site
During the 2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, spectators and viewers at home could not help but notice someone lurking in the live stream background as divers were vying for Olympic spots. After numerous tweets spotting him, the photo bomber revealed his identity, but you can refer to him as #ChiefWahoo on Twitter.
lol this is me https://t.co/AEf54oQa9c
— John Boyle (@_JohnBoyle) June 14, 2021
Anyone enjoying seeing #ChiefWahoo at the Olympic diving trials on NBC? pic.twitter.com/BN6hTmC0xQ
— Mark Lopa (@Mark_Lopa) June 14, 2021
@NBCSports @NBCOlympicTalk @NBCOlympics Thank you for making diving trials more exciting than ever with the help of the best background entertainment in Olympic history. #sendthisguytoTokyo pic.twitter.com/BzbW4IE4qi
— thatswhatkcsaid (@kmcolwell7) June 14, 2021
Throughout the live stream, you can spot him in various poses for almost every dive, including planking and attempting push-ups on the bleachers. While this prankster briefly stole the show, it did not keep the attention off of the Olympic hopefuls competing over the meet.
And…sheesh pic.twitter.com/St5O9CrC9C
— Vero (@VRiggs32) June 14, 2021
Anyone else notice this guy knocking out a set of push-ups during the Olympic diving trials? pic.twitter.com/dOrk8LVttA
— Belding Wt Lifting (@Maddog98730644) June 14, 2021
Catch up on more from diving Trials below.
- Capobianco & Hixon, Parratto & Schnell Lead Synchro Events At US Diving Trials
- Palmer, Loschiavo Lead After First Day of Individual Events At US Diving Trials
- Boudia & Young Come Out On Top On Day Four of U.S. Diving Olympic Trials
- Palmer & Gibson Earn U.S. Olympic Spot in Women’s 3-Meter Synchronized Diving
- Duos of Parratto & Schnell, Hixon & Capobianco Punch Their Tickets to Tokyo
- U.S. Diving Trials: Palmer, Hernandez, Loschiavo & Windle are Tokyo-Bound
2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Team
Women’s 3-Meter Synchronized
Alison Gibson
Krysta Palmer
Men’s 3-Meter Synchronized
Andrew Capobianco
Michael Hixon
Women’s 10-Meter Synchronized
Delaney Schnell
Jessica Parratto
Women’s 3-Meter Springboard
Krysta Palmer
Hailey Hernandez
Men’s 3-Meter Springboard
Tyler Downs
Andrew Capobianco
Women’s 10-Meter Platform
Delaney Schnell
Katrina Young
Men’s 10-Meter Platform
Brandon Loschiavo
Jordan Windle
I thought that was Ol. longhorn
What a Chad