Did You See the Photo Bomber on the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Live Stream?

2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

  • June 6-13, 2021
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • IUPUI Natatorium
  • Meet Site

During the 2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, spectators and viewers at home could not help but notice someone lurking in the live stream background as divers were vying for Olympic spots. After numerous tweets spotting him, the photo bomber revealed his identity, but you can refer to him as #ChiefWahoo on Twitter.

Throughout the live stream, you can spot him in various poses for almost every dive, including planking and attempting push-ups on the bleachers. While this prankster briefly stole the show, it did not keep the attention off of the Olympic hopefuls competing over the meet.

Catch up on more from diving Trials below.

2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Team

Women’s 3-Meter Synchronized

Alison Gibson

Krysta Palmer

Men’s 3-Meter Synchronized

Andrew Capobianco

Michael Hixon

Women’s 10-Meter Synchronized

Delaney Schnell

Jessica Parratto

Women’s 3-Meter Springboard

Krysta Palmer

Hailey Hernandez

Men’s 3-Meter Springboard

Tyler Downs

Andrew Capobianco

Women’s 10-Meter Platform

Delaney Schnell

Katrina Young

Men’s 10-Meter Platform

Brandon Loschiavo

Jordan Windle

2
Pvdh
30 minutes ago

I thought that was Ol. longhorn

Khachaturian
8 minutes ago

What a Chad

