Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Seebohm Goes From McKeown’s Idol To Her Teammate

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Who else can’t wait to see these 2 throw-down in the 50/100 freestyle this week?

10.

Just realized this bouta be the first summer Olympics in my entire life that Michael Phelps isn’t swimming in 🥺 — Mary Northcutt (@MaryNorthcutt_) June 10, 2021

Same…..

9.

When you need to graduate at 6 but make the Olympics at 7.

8.

Graduation ✅ Congratulations to the Class of 2021! 🎓 #GoStanford x #Stanford2021 pic.twitter.com/yYx2RnzvCZ — Stanford Men’s Swimming and Diving (@stanfordmswim) June 13, 2021

Not sure if this is what they meant when they told you guys to wear a ‘suit’ to convocation.

7.

First time I’m not competing in @USASwimming @TeamUSA’s #SwimTrials21 in 17 years – but somehow having even more fun this time around cheering on all the other swimmers! This guy most of all 💪🏼🇺🇸🍑 pic.twitter.com/ck99ZOykqo — Jessica Hardy Meichtry (@swimhardy) June 14, 2021

This looks more fun than Olympic Trials.

6.

✈️🎫 @laurakjs99 and @LucyHope_ have a seat on the plane for the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games 😁🎉 Their addition takes the @TeamGB swimming team up to 3⃣0⃣ athletes that will contest events in the pool next month ⤵️https://t.co/h7OJpquady — British Swimming (@britishswimming) June 14, 2021

Last but certainly not least!

5.

Please, Cullen… it’s not too late to enter in the 100 free!!!

4.

This is the time of year where I am insanely grateful for such a rock solid media outlet like @swimswamnews. S/O to that entire team for fueling my 14 year old swim nerd energy 💪🏊‍♂️ — Ryan Rosenbaum (@rrosenphlex) June 13, 2021

This is why we do it!

3.

Pretty simple 2 step plan for the best day of one’s life.

2.

If there’s one thing Emily Seebohm knows how to do, it is qualify for an Olympic team.

1.

Giving me Joseph Schooling and Michael Phelps in the early 2000s vibes.

