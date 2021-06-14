Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Seebohm Goes From McKeown’s Idol To Her Teammate

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Who else can’t wait to see these 2 throw-down in the 50/100 freestyle this week?

10.

Same…..

9.

When you need to graduate at 6 but make the Olympics at 7.

8.

Not sure if this is what they meant when they told you guys to wear a ‘suit’ to convocation.

7.

This looks more fun than Olympic Trials.

6.

Last but certainly not least!

5.

Please, Cullen… it’s not too late to enter in the 100 free!!!

4.

This is why we do it!

3.

Pretty simple 2 step plan for the best day of one’s life.

2.

If there’s one thing Emily Seebohm knows how to do, it is qualify for an Olympic team.

1.

Giving me Joseph Schooling and Michael Phelps in the early 2000s vibes.

