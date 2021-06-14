Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims Sees First Wave I Swimmer to Make Semi’s

by Annika Johnson 1

June 14th, 2021 News

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Heather MacCausland qualified from Wave I the other week, and just made the 100 breast semifinals with a time of 1:08.92. She placed 15th, about .6 off her lifetime best time from Wave I.

She is the first Wave I swimmer to earn a second swim at the Wave II meet.

There was a storm of lifetime bests in this race. Hannah Bach had the most extreme time drop, as she posted a 1:07.89 out of heat three. She crushed her lifetime best time of 1:10.03 from the May Pro Swim Series, one month ago.

Bethany Galat also took down her lifetime best time, snagging 2nd place after threatening to out touch World Record holder Lilly King for the last 15 meters. She dropped .52 from her best time from the 2018 Pan Pacifc Championships.

Annie Lazor finished in 3rd place with a new lifetime best by .11. Her previous best, 1:06.03, was from the 2019 Pro Swim Series.

Allie Raab also took down her lifetime best to get into the top 8 this morning, posting a time of 1:07.69 to drop more than a second from her previous lifetime best from the 2019 Los Angeles Invite. Raab makes three swimmers in the top eight who posted a lifetime best this morning.

Notably, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby came in 4th place, within .02 of her recent lifetime best. King was a second and a half of her World Record.

 

AJThomas
20 seconds ago

I am glad you guys made an article out of this minor but cool story.

