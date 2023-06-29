Worlds Head Coach Bob Bowman on Men’s Relay Lineups: “The only goal is to win”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
USA Men’s head coach for the 2023 world championships Bob Bowman spoke with the press after Wednesday night in Indianapolis, addressing the relay outlook after both the 100 and 200 free has been swum. Although the men’s 100 free was fielded by a lot of newcomers, Bowman is confident the team will put together a competitive relay. He also made it clear that no favoritism will be involved, with the sole priority being to win the race.
GB men win both relays – end of
Do you want to bet something?
1. Being Transparent
2. Recognizing that winning is job # 1
3. And most important, the era of ‘The “Best’ don’t swim prelims is done!
I couldn’t agree more, esp. with # 3 — too many close calls in Tokyo.
That’s the way it should be.
As long as there are no questionable relay lineups again