Worlds Head Coach Bob Bowman on Men’s Relay Lineups: “The only goal is to win”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

USA Men’s head coach for the 2023 world championships Bob Bowman spoke with the press after Wednesday night in Indianapolis, addressing the relay outlook after both the 100 and 200 free has been swum. Although the men’s 100 free was fielded by a lot of newcomers, Bowman is confident the team will put together a competitive relay. He also made it clear that no favoritism will be involved, with the sole priority being to win the race.