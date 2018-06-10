WATCH: Race Videos from Day 3 of the Santa Clara Pro Swim

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

USA Swimming has released the race videos from day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara. That includes the men’s and women’s 800 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM.

One of the most anticipated races of the days was the men’s 200 IM, where World Champion Chase Kalisz and World Record holder Ryan Lochte went head-to-head. Kalisz came out on top as Lochte followed in 2nd. Both were under 2:00. Kalisz also won the 200 fly earlier in the session. Olympic champion Ryan Murphy topped Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie in the 100 back. Caeleb Dressel turned in a season best to win the 100 free, swimming a few hundredths faster than Nathan Adrian‘s time from the B final. Also picking up wins were Zane Grothe (800 free) and Andrew Wilson (100 breast).

The women’s races saw Katie Ledecky bring home another win as she dominated the 800 free. Age group phenom Regan Smith won a tight race in the 100 back, clipping World Record holder Kylie Masse at the finish. Olympic champion Lilly King put up the fastest time in the world this year to win the 100 breast. Melanie Margalis (200 IM), Katie McLaughlin (200 fly), and Simone Manuel (100 free) each nabbed a win as well.

