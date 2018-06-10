Melanie Margalis: “I like the chill in swimming” (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- GOLD: Melanie Margalis, 2:12.07
- SILVER: Sarah Darcel, 2:14.62
- BRONZE: Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, 2:15.77
In a field notably lacking American Ella Eastin and Madisyn Cox, Melanie Margalis won by body-lengths in 2:12.07. Sarah Darcel took second in 2:14.62, followed by Mexico’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo in 2:15.77.
Stanford’s Kim Williams was fourth in 2:15.98, followed by Emma Barksdale in 2:16.79 and Lisa Bratton in 2:17.22.
