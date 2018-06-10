Melanie Margalis: “I like the chill in swimming” (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

In a field notably lacking American Ella Eastin and Madisyn Cox, Melanie Margalis won by body-lengths in 2:12.07. Sarah Darcel took second in 2:14.62, followed by Mexico’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo in 2:15.77.

Stanford’s Kim Williams was fourth in 2:15.98, followed by Emma Barksdale in 2:16.79 and Lisa Bratton in 2:17.22.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

She never has an unpleasant or underwhelming interview.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!