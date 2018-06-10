2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The final preliminary session of the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara will feature the men’s and women’s 400 freestyle, along with all four 50s in preparation for tonight’s knockout event. The top-8 qualifiers in each 50 will advance to tonight, where swimmers will compete in a three-round shootout-style event where the top-8, top-4 and then top-2 will race for 1st place.

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky, 2018

To no surprise Katie Ledecky cruised to the top spot this morning in the women’s 400 free, posting a time of 4:04.06. Ledecky is currently the only swimmer to have been sub-4:00 this season, with her 3:57.94 from the Indianapolis stop, and she’ll take aim at that mark tonight.

Leah Smith of Tucson Ford was less than a second off her season best from Indy, and will have a good shot at lowering it tonight, while Melanie Margalis was 3rd as she was only a few tenths off her lifetime best in an off-event. Notably in 7th, Regan Smith continued her strong meet with a personal best time by about twelve seconds.

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 25.74, Kelsi Dahlia, 2018

Kelsi Dahlia, the leading candidate to win this event next month at Nationals and earn a spot on the World’s team, leads the women’s 50 fly prelims in 26.24. She is the only American sub-26 this year with her 25.74 from Mesa.

Farida Osman wasn’t far off her season best for the 2nd seed in 26.54, and her Cal teammate Katie McLaughlin was just .05 off her lifetime best for 3rd. Katie Drabot had a quick turnaround after the 400 free and snuck into the first round of finals in 9th.

Men’s 50 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 23.11, Matt Targett, 2012

Women’s 50 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 27.43, Olivia Smoliga, 2018

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 24.74, Junya Koga, 2015

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang, 2016

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 29.71, Molly Hannis, 2018

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 27.39, Cody Miller, 2016

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Men’s 50 Free Prelims