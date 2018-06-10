2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Santa Clara, CA
- June 7-10, 2018
The final preliminary session of the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara will feature the men’s and women’s 400 freestyle, along with all four 50s in preparation for tonight’s knockout event. The top-8 qualifiers in each 50 will advance to tonight, where swimmers will compete in a three-round shootout-style event where the top-8, top-4 and then top-2 will race for 1st place.
Women’s 400 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky, 2018
- Katie Ledecky, STAN, 4:04.06
- Leah Smith, FORD, 4:07.50
- Melanie Margalis, SPA, 4:10.87
- Kennedy Goss, SO, 4:14.21
- Katie Drabot, STAN, 4:14.58
- Courtney Harnish, YY, 4:16.12
- Regan Smith, RIPT, 4:16.75
- Ashley Neidigh, UN, 4:16.86
- Ayumi Macias Alba, MEX, 4:19.61
To no surprise Katie Ledecky cruised to the top spot this morning in the women’s 400 free, posting a time of 4:04.06. Ledecky is currently the only swimmer to have been sub-4:00 this season, with her 3:57.94 from the Indianapolis stop, and she’ll take aim at that mark tonight.
Leah Smith of Tucson Ford was less than a second off her season best from Indy, and will have a good shot at lowering it tonight, while Melanie Margalis was 3rd as she was only a few tenths off her lifetime best in an off-event. Notably in 7th, Regan Smith continued her strong meet with a personal best time by about twelve seconds.
Women’s 50 Fly Prelims
- PSS Record: 25.74, Kelsi Dahlia, 2018
- Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 26.24
- Farida Osman, CAL, 26.54
- Katie McLaughlin, CAL, 26.83
- Penny Oleksiak, SO, 26.93
- Hellen Moffitt, TE, 27.00
- Maggie MacNeil, SO, 27.07
- Haley Black, TIGR, 27.32
- Sarah Gibson, TE, 27.34
- Katie Drabot, STAN, 27.40
Kelsi Dahlia, the leading candidate to win this event next month at Nationals and earn a spot on the World’s team, leads the women’s 50 fly prelims in 26.24. She is the only American sub-26 this year with her 25.74 from Mesa.
Farida Osman wasn’t far off her season best for the 2nd seed in 26.54, and her Cal teammate Katie McLaughlin was just .05 off her lifetime best for 3rd. Katie Drabot had a quick turnaround after the 400 free and snuck into the first round of finals in 9th.
Men’s 50 Fly Prelims
- PSS Record: 23.11, Matt Targett, 2012
Women’s 50 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 27.43, Olivia Smoliga, 2018
Men’s 50 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 24.74, Junya Koga, 2015
Men’s 400 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang, 2016
Women’s 50 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 29.71, Molly Hannis, 2018
Men’s 50 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 27.39, Cody Miller, 2016
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian, 2015
Interesting to see Regan Smith swim the 400 free and not the 50 back tournament.
That’s a great 400 time for Regan Smith. It’ll be interesting to see which events she’ll be able to add to her lineup as she’s dropping time across the board.