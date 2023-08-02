WATCH: Lakeside Aquatic Club and Maximus Williamson Break NAG Records in Irvine

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 finals in Irvine were busy with some of the fastest age group swims ever. Be sure to scroll down to the end to watch two meet records, including one relay that also broke a national age group record as well as had a lead-off NAG record.

GIRLS’ 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Meet: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 53.55 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 53.25 – Simone Manuel (2014)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.79

Podium:

Bailey Hartman won the 100 freestyle in a personal best time of a 55.13. The top three finishers all got under the Trials cut.

BOYS’ 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov/Andreu Minako (2010)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 51.12 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 48.81 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 48.47 – Jonny Kulow (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 49.99

Podium:

16 year old Jason Zhao dropped over half a second off of his personal best to become the 5th fastest boy in the 15-16 age group ever.

GIRLS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Jr World: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Meet: 4:38.97 – Ella Eastin (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann (2012)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:32.67 – Katie Grimes (2022)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:31.78 – Elizabeth Beisel (2011)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:49.89

Podium:

BOYS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin (2021)

Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz (2013)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps (2000)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 4:14.73 – Carson Foster (2018)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:25.19

Podium:

Sean Green (LIAC), 4:18.62 Humberto Najera (EVO), 4:19.45 Diego Nosack (THSC), 4:19.84 Noah Cakir (TS), 4:21.81 Baylor Stanton (GA), 4:24.47 Strahinja Maslo (LIAC), 4:25.46 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 4:26.27 Gregg Enoch (CSC), 4:28.13

Sean Green led the whole race and held off late charges as he swam the 6th fastest 15-16 400 IM ever.

GIRLS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 8:10.13 – York YMCA (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 8:20.88 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2019)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 8:11.73 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 8:10.38 – Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (2011)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 7:58.93 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2023)

Podium:

Long Island Aquatic Club, 8:09.06M Carmel Swim Club, 8:10.93 Mission Viejo Nadadores, 8:14.38 NOVA of Virginia, 8:14.86 Irvine Novaquatics, 8:15.71 Scarlet Aquatics, 8:16.79 Crow Canyon Sharks, 8:17.43 Bellevue Club Swim Team, 8:17.51

The Long Island Aquatic Club girls broke a 10 year standing meet record and were highlighted by a 1:59.94 split from Tess Howley.

BOYS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (2019)

Meet: 7:25.36 – Longhorn Aquatics (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 7:49.60 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:37.48 – Irvine Novaquatics (2016)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:24.52 – Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 7:22.13 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 7:21.43 Carmel Swim Club, 7:26.73 Nitro Swimming, 7:29.09 SwimMAC Carolina, 7:29.27 New Wave Swim Team, 7:32.10 Long Island Aquatic Club, 7:32.79 Crow Canyon Sharks, 7:33.44 Longhorn Aquatics, 7:33.92

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys dominated the relay, breaking the meet, 15-18 NAG record, and had a leadoff NAG record as 16 year old Maximus Williamson swam a 1:47.29.