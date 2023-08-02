Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Lakeside Aquatic Club and Maximus Williamson Break NAG Records in Irvine

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 finals in Irvine were busy with some of the fastest age group swims ever. Be sure to scroll down to the end to watch two meet records, including one relay that also broke a national age group record as well as had a lead-off NAG record.

GIRLS’ 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)
  • Meet: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 53.55 – Claire Curzan (2021)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 53.25 – Simone Manuel (2014)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.79

Podium:

  1. Bailey Hartman (CROW), 55.13
  2. Madi Mintenko (PPA), 55.34
  3. Lucy Mehraban (CW), 55.70
  4. Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 55.80
  5. Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 55.82
  6. Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 55.90
  7. Rebecca Diaconescu (TRA), 55.95
  8. Hailey Tierney (LAKE), 56.20

Bailey Hartman won the 100 freestyle in a personal best time of a 55.13. The top three finishers all got under the Trials cut.

BOYS’ 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)
  • Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov/Andreu Minako (2010)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 51.12 – Thomas Heilman (2021)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 48.81 – Kaii Winkler (2023)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 48.47 – Jonny Kulow (2023)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 49.99

Podium:

  1. Jason Zhao (RAYS), 49.39
  2. Aaron Shackell (CSC), 49.52
  3. Henry McFadden (JW), 49.61
  4. Jacob Wimberly (TFA), 49.79
  5. Daniel Li (TXLA), 50.43
  6. Josh Howat (NCAP), 50.70
  7. Kayden Lancaster (BSS), 50.80
  8. Jeremy Kelly (NTRO), 51.01

16 year old Jason Zhao dropped over half a second off of his personal best to become the 5th fastest boy in the 15-16 age group ever.

GIRLS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • Jr World: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Meet: 4:38.97 – Ella Eastin (2013)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann (2012)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:32.67 – Katie Grimes (2022)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:31.78 – Elizabeth Beisel (2011)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:49.89

Podium:

  1. Kayla Han (RMDA), 4:42.32
  2. Hannah Bellard (CW), 4:46.83
  3. Katie McCarthy (EDI), 4:47.31
  4. Sofia Plaza (MAC), 4:47.47
  5. Camden Doane (KING), 4:48.03
  6. Alexa McDevitt (BC), 4:48.24
  7. Chloe Kim (SCAR), 4:49.21
  8. Caroline Bricker (PPA), 4:50.63

POST WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VIDEO IS POSTED

BOYS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin (2021)
  • Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz (2013)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps (2000)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 4:14.73 – Carson Foster (2018)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps (2003)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:25.19

Podium:

  1. Sean Green (LIAC), 4:18.62
  2. Humberto Najera (EVO), 4:19.45
  3. Diego Nosack (THSC), 4:19.84
  4. Noah Cakir (TS), 4:21.81
  5. Baylor Stanton (GA), 4:24.47
  6. Strahinja Maslo (LIAC), 4:25.46
  7. Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 4:26.27
  8. Gregg Enoch (CSC), 4:28.13

Sean Green led the whole race and held off late charges as he swam the 6th fastest 15-16 400 IM ever.

GIRLS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (2017)
  • Meet: 8:10.13 – York YMCA (2013)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 8:20.88 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2019)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 8:11.73 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 8:10.38 – Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (2011)
  • Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 7:58.93 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2023)

Podium:

  1. Long Island Aquatic Club, 8:09.06M
  2. Carmel Swim Club, 8:10.93
  3. Mission Viejo Nadadores, 8:14.38
  4. NOVA of Virginia, 8:14.86
  5. Irvine Novaquatics, 8:15.71
  6. Scarlet Aquatics, 8:16.79
  7. Crow Canyon Sharks, 8:17.43
  8. Bellevue Club Swim Team, 8:17.51

The Long Island Aquatic Club girls broke a 10 year standing meet record and were highlighted by a 1:59.94 split from Tess Howley.

 

BOYS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (2019)
  • Meet: 7:25.36 – Longhorn Aquatics (2022)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 7:49.60 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:37.48 – Irvine Novaquatics (2016)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:24.52 – Mason Manta Rays (2019)
  • Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 7:22.13 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

  1. Lakeside Aquatic Club, 7:21.43
  2. Carmel Swim Club, 7:26.73
  3. Nitro Swimming, 7:29.09
  4. SwimMAC Carolina, 7:29.27
  5. New Wave Swim Team, 7:32.10
  6. Long Island Aquatic Club, 7:32.79
  7. Crow Canyon Sharks, 7:33.44
  8. Longhorn Aquatics, 7:33.92

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys dominated the relay, breaking the meet, 15-18 NAG record, and had a leadoff NAG record as 16 year old Maximus Williamson swam a 1:47.29.

Paul Yetter is transforming NBAC back into the team it once used to be when Michael Phelps and all the Olympians were on it. Very exciting to watch!

