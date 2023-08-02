2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

Day 2

Tonight’s finals session will include C/B/A heats of the 100 free and 400 IM, as well as timed finals of the 800 free relay.

Madi Mintenko of Pikes Peak Athletics posted the top time of the morning (55.60) to lead the 100 free qualifiers. She will be challenged on either side by Bailey Hartman of Crow Canyon, and Cavan Gormsen of Long Island Aquatic Club. Caroline Larsen from Foxjets Swim Team, the top seed coming into the meet, will be in lane 1. La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han topped the field in the 400 IM this morning with 4:47.49 but it is likely to be a tight battle with four more swimmers hitting 4:48s in heats: SwimMAC Carolina’s Sofia Plaza, Edina Swim Club’s Katie McCarthy, Pikes Peak’s Caroline Bricker, and Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard.

Texas Ford’s Jacob Wimberly was the sole sub-50 in morning heats; he will be in lane 4 of the boys’ 100 free final. Carmel Swim Club’s Aaron Shackell and Mason Manta Rays’ Jason Zhao, as well as Henry McFadden from Jersey Wahoos, are all potential gold medalists. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Sean Green edged Tualatin Hills’ Diego Nosack in heats of the 400 IM, 4:20.25 to 4:20.29. They’ll do battle with each other and with Evolution Racing’s Humberto Najera, who came to the meet with the fastest seed time.

Girls’ 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Meet: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 54.03 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 53.55 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 53.25 – Simone Manuel (2014)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.79

Podium:

Bailey Hartman (CROW), 55.13 Madi Mintenko (PPA), 55.34 Lucy Mehraban (CW), 55.70 Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 55.80 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 55.82 Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 55.90 Rebecca Diaconescu (TRA), 55.95 Hailey Tierney (LAKE), 56.20

Crow Canyon’s Bailey Hartman was first off the blocks, first at the 50, and first at the finish. She won the 100 free with 55.13, an improvement of 1.47 seconds from her entry time of 56.60.

Club Wolverine’s Lucy Mehraban was in second place at the halfway point, about two-tenths ahead of Pikes Peak’s Madi Mintenko. But Mintenko came home half a second faster, with 28.2, and was able to secure the silver medal behind Hartman, 55.34 to 55.70. Madeleine Hebert of Team Rebel Aquatics moved from sixth to fourth over the second 50; she missed the Trials cut by .01 with 55.80.

Mount Pleasant’s Lily King and Mission Viejo’s Asia Kozan tied for first place in the B final with 56.17. Maggie Schalow of Irvine Novaquatics won the C final with 56.44.

Boys’ 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov/Andreu Minako (2010)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 51.12 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 48.81 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 48.47 – Jonny Kulow (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 49.99

Podium:

Jason Zhao (RAYS), 49.39 Aaron Shackell (CSC), 49.52 Henry McFadden (JW), 49.61 Jacob Wimberly (TFA), 49.79 Daniel Li (TXLA), 50.43 Josh Howat (NCAP), 50.70 Kayden Lancaster (BSS), 50.80 Jeremy Kelly (NTRO), 51.01

Girls’ 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

Jr World: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Meet: 4:38.97 – Ella Eastin (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann (2012)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:32.67 – Katie Grimes (2022)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:31.78 – Elizabeth Beisel (2011)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:49.89

Podium:

Kayla Han (RMDA), 4:42.32 Hannah Bellard (CW), 4:46.83 Katie McCarthy (EDI), 4:47.31 Sofia Plaza (MAC), 4:47.47 Camden Doane (KING), 4:48.03 Alexa McDevitt (BC), 4:48.24 Chloe Kim (SCAR), 4:49.21 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 4:50.63

13-year-old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos won the B final with 4:49.32, punching her ticket to Olympic Trials in 2024 and jumping to the #2 position all-time for U.S. 13-14 girls. Kathleen Turano from Scarlet Aquatics also booked her slot at Trials with a second-place 4:49.76.

Eunice Lee of Santa Clara Swim Club won the C final of in 4:51.50, dropping 1.4 seconds from her entry time.

Boys’ 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin (2021)

Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz (2013)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps (2000)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 4:14.73 – Carson Foster (2018)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:25.19

Podium:

Girls’ 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 8:10.13 – York YMCA (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 8:20.88 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2019)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 8:11.73 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 8:10.38 – Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (2011)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 7:58.93 – Sandpipers of Nevada (2023)

Podium:

Boys’ 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (2019)

Meet: 7:25.36 – Longhorn Aquatics (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 7:49.60 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:37.48 – Irvine Novaquatics (2016)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:24.52 – Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 7:22.13 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium: