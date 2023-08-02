Sean Green Wins 400 IM In 4:18.62 To Become #6 15-16 All-Time

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
BOYS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin (2021)
- Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz (2013)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps (2000)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 4:14.73 – Carson Foster (2018)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps (2003)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:25.19
Podium:
- Sean Green (LIAC), 4:18.62
- Humberto Najera (EVO), 4:19.45
- Diego Nosack (THSC), 4:19.84
- Noah Cakir (TS), 4:21.81
- Baylor Stanton (GA), 4:24.47
- Strahinja Maslo (LIAC), 4:25.46
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 4:26.27
- Gregg Enoch (CSC), 4:28.13
16 year old Sean Green of Long Island Aquatic Club swam a 4:18.62 in the boys 400 IM to win the event in Irvine at Summer Junior Nationals. That swim makes him the 6th fastest 15-16 boy ever.
All-Time Top 15-16 Boys LCM 400 IM
- Carson Foster, 4:14.73 (2018)
- Michael Phelps, 4:15.20 (2001)
- Sean Grieshop, 4:15.67 (2015)
- Gunnar Bentz, 4:17.43 (2012)
- Maximus Williamson, 4:17.58 (2022)
- Sean Green, 4:18.62 (2023)
This was a huge best time for Green as he got under the 4:20 mark for the first time ever. This morning in prelims he swam a personal best of 4:20.25. Prior to this meet, his best time was a 4:22.71 which he swam at this meet a year ago to finish ninth. His old best time stood as the 19th fastest 15-16 ever.
Green led the whole race, although, he was almost caught during the breaststroke leg and on the first 50 of the freestyle leg. A strong last 50 especially with his legs helped ensure the win.
Green was 21st in the 200 fly on night 1 and is also entered in the 400 free, 200 back, 200 free, 100 back, 200 IM, and 800 free later in the meet.