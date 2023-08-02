Sean Green Wins 400 IM In 4:18.62 To Become #6 15-16 All-Time

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Podium:

Sean Green (LIAC), 4:18.62 Humberto Najera (EVO), 4:19.45 Diego Nosack (THSC), 4:19.84 Noah Cakir (TS), 4:21.81 Baylor Stanton (GA), 4:24.47 Strahinja Maslo (LIAC), 4:25.46 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 4:26.27 Gregg Enoch (CSC), 4:28.13

16 year old Sean Green of Long Island Aquatic Club swam a 4:18.62 in the boys 400 IM to win the event in Irvine at Summer Junior Nationals. That swim makes him the 6th fastest 15-16 boy ever.

All-Time Top 15-16 Boys LCM 400 IM

This was a huge best time for Green as he got under the 4:20 mark for the first time ever. This morning in prelims he swam a personal best of 4:20.25. Prior to this meet, his best time was a 4:22.71 which he swam at this meet a year ago to finish ninth. His old best time stood as the 19th fastest 15-16 ever.

Green led the whole race, although, he was almost caught during the breaststroke leg and on the first 50 of the freestyle leg. A strong last 50 especially with his legs helped ensure the win.

Green was 21st in the 200 fly on night 1 and is also entered in the 400 free, 200 back, 200 free, 100 back, 200 IM, and 800 free later in the meet.