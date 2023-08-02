Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Long Island Aquatic Club Girls 4×200 Free Relay Swim 8:09.06 Meet Record

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After two meet records on night 1, night two also joins the record books as the Long Island Aquatic Club girls 4×200 freestyle relay broke the meet record swimming to a final time of a 8:09.06. That time broke the previous meet record of a 8:10.13 set by York YMCA back in 2013.

Long Island Aquatic’s Club relay consisted of Lily Gormsen, Tess Howley, Katie Yee, and Cavan Gormsen. They combined to break the old record that belonged to Courtney Harnish, Nicole Price, Emily Ilgenfritz, and Meghan Small.

Split Comparison:

LIAC 2023 York 2013
First 200 L Gormsen 2:03.13 C Harnish 2:02.66
Second 200 Howley 1:59.94 Price 2:02.87
Third 200 Yee 2:05.43 Ilgenfritz 2:03.48
Fourth 200 C Gormsen 2:00.57 Small 2:01.12

York’s relay 10 years ago was very consistent. All swimmers were within about two seconds of each other. Tonight, the LIAC relay had a range of five and a half seconds. Tess Howley‘s split stands out as it was below the 2:00 mark. Cavan Gormsen (older sister to lead off swimmer Lily) also had a solid anchor split in a 2:00.57.

Tonight’s meet record was also the second of the meet for Howley. On night 1, Howley swam a 2:06.85 in the girls 200 fly to become the second fastest 17-18 in the event all-time.

Howley and C Gormsen are headed to Virginia this fall and Yee is headed to Cornell.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!