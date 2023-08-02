Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maximus Williamson Breaks Own NAG Record With 1:47.29 200 Freestyle

Comments: 2

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

16 year old Maximus Williamson broke his own National Age Group (NAG) record in the boys 200 freestyle on Tuesday night as he led off Lakeside Swim Team’s 4×200 boys freestyle relay in a 1:47.29.

His time tonight broke his previous record of 1:47.62 which he set at the end of June while at US Nationals in Indianapolis.

Split Comparison:

Williamson- Irvine Williamson- Indy Urlando
50 25.22 25.01 25.53
100 27.07 27.11 26.88
150 27.29 27.67 27.87
200 27.72 27.83 27.45
1:47.29 1:47.62 1:47.73

Although Williamson was out two-tenths slower tonight on his first 50, his biggest difference came on the third 50, where he was 0.38 seconds faster tonight than he was a month ago.

Prior to breaking the record in Indianapolis, the record stood at a 1:47.73 which Luca Urlando set back in 2019.

Williamson holds both the SCY and LCM 200 freestyle 15-16 NAG records. He holds a total of five records: the SCY 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM as well as the LCM 200 IM and now 200 free.

Williamson finished 20th on night 1 in the 200 fly and is also entered in the 100 fly and 50 free later in the meet, notably choosing not to swim the individual 200 free.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Beginner Swimmer at 25
20 minutes ago

This kid is the future

1
0
Reply
Barron Matern
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
4 minutes ago

This NAG goes down this week. He is amazing but I see a 1:47 flat coming out of Jason Zhao this week.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!