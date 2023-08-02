Maximus Williamson Breaks Own NAG Record With 1:47.29 200 Freestyle

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

16 year old Maximus Williamson broke his own National Age Group (NAG) record in the boys 200 freestyle on Tuesday night as he led off Lakeside Swim Team’s 4×200 boys freestyle relay in a 1:47.29.

His time tonight broke his previous record of 1:47.62 which he set at the end of June while at US Nationals in Indianapolis.

Split Comparison:

Williamson- Irvine Williamson- Indy Urlando 50 25.22 25.01 25.53 100 27.07 27.11 26.88 150 27.29 27.67 27.87 200 27.72 27.83 27.45 1:47.29 1:47.62 1:47.73

Although Williamson was out two-tenths slower tonight on his first 50, his biggest difference came on the third 50, where he was 0.38 seconds faster tonight than he was a month ago.

Prior to breaking the record in Indianapolis, the record stood at a 1:47.73 which Luca Urlando set back in 2019.

Williamson holds both the SCY and LCM 200 freestyle 15-16 NAG records. He holds a total of five records: the SCY 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM as well as the LCM 200 IM and now 200 free.

Williamson finished 20th on night 1 in the 200 fly and is also entered in the 100 fly and 50 free later in the meet, notably choosing not to swim the individual 200 free.