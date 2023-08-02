2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (2019)

Meet: 7:25.36 – Longhorn Aquatics (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 7:49.60 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:37.48 – Irvine Novaquatics (2016)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:24.52 – Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 7:22.13 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 7:21.43 Carmel Swim Club, 7:26.73 Nitro Swimming, 7:29.09 SwimMAC Carolina, 7:29.27 New Wave Swim Team, 7:32.10 Long Island Aquatic Club, 7:32.79 Crow Canyon Sharks, 7:33.44 Longhorn Aquatics, 7:33.92

Two nights into Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, two meet records have gone down each night. In addition to a meet record, the Lakeside Swim Team boys 4×200 free relay also broke the 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) Record as Lakeside finished in a 7:21.43.

Tonight’s relay by Lakeside of Maximus Williamson, Cooper Lucas, River Paulk, and Max Hatcher swam to a final time of 7:21.43, breaking the previous record of a 7:22.13 set by SwimMAC’s Tim Connery, Logan Zucker, Jacob Wimberly, and Baylor Nelson back in 2021.

Lakeside also smashed the old Summer Juniors meet record set by Longhorn Aquatics back in 2022. That record stood at a 7:25.36.

Split Comparison:

Lakeside 2023 SwimMAC 2021 (NAG) Longhorn 2022 (MR) First 200 Williamson 1:47.29 Connery 1:47.96 Haskal 1:51.07 Second 200 Lucas 1:48.95 Zucker 1:51.81 Li 1:50.33 Third 200 Paulk 1:54.19 Wimberly 1:52.09 Stephenson 1:53.15 Fourth 200 Hatcher 1:51.00 Nelson 1:50.27 Armstrong 1:50.81 7:21.43 7:22.13 7:25.36

The biggest standout swim tonight was from 16 year old Maximus Williamson who led Lakeside’s relay off in a 1:47.29. That broke Williamson’s own 15-16 NAG record of a 1:47.62 that he set at the end of June at US Nationals.

Cooper Lucas also had a huge flying start split for Lakeside tonight as he swam a 1:48.95. That is around his best time of a 1:48.73 which he swam at US Nationals.