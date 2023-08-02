Audrey Derivaux Wins ‘B’ Final of 400 IM in 4:49.32 For #2 US 13 Year Old Ever

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After swimming the fastest 13 year old time ever yesterday in the 200 butterfly, Audrey Derivaux swam the second fastest 400 IM by a US swimmer of all-time as she swam a 4:49.32 to win the ‘B’ final in Irvine.

All-Time Top US 13 year Old Girls LCM 400 IM

Jenny Parmenter, 4:46.36 (1996) Audrey Derivaux, 4:49.32 (2023) Becca Mann, 4:50.17 (2012) Elizabeth Beisel, 4:50.31 (2008)

Derivaux dropped almost two seconds off of her previous best time of a 4:51.14 which she swam to finish 29th at US Nationals last month in Indianapolis.

Derivaux also now sits as the 24th fastest ever in the 13-14 age group. Her previous best sat her at #43 in the age group of all-time.

Last summer, Derivaux made one ‘B’ final and two ‘C’ finals at Summer Junior Nationals at only 12 years old. So far this year, she has made the ‘A’ final of the 200 fly and the ‘B’ tonight in the 400 IM. She also is entered in the 100 fly, 200 back, 100 back, and 200 IM later in the meet.

Although not officially an “American” swimmer anymore, Derivaux notably is already faster than current World Record holder in the event Summer McIntosh who swam a 4:50.43 in January 2020 at age 13.