Jason Zhao Swims 49.39 100 Free To Become #5 15-16 All-Time

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov/Andreu Minako (2010)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 51.12 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 48.81 – Kaii Winkler (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 48.47 – Jonny Kulow (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 49.99

Podium:

Jason Zhao (RAYS), 49.39 Aaron Shackell (CSC), 49.52 Henry McFadden (JW), 49.71 Jacob Wimberly (TFA), 49.71 Daniel Li (TXLA), 50.43 Josh Howat (NCAP), 50.70 Kayden Lancaster (BSS), 50.80 Jeremy Kelly (NTRO), 51.01

16 year old Jason Zhao of Mason Manta Rays swam a 49.39 to win the boys 100 freestyle in Irvine. His time also became the #5 fastest US 15-16 year old ever.

All-Time Top 15-16 LCM 100 Free Rankings

Zhao dropped 0.59 seconds from his previous best time of a 49.98 which he swam at the end of June at US Nationals in Indianapolis. That time previously placed him as the 11th fastest in the age group of all-time.

Notably, Zhao moves up ahead of three members of the US team that just finished up the 2023 World Championships in Japan. In addition to passing Destin Lasco and Jack Alexy, Zhao passed Henry McFadden, who was third in tonight’s race. Alexy won silver in the individual 100 free at Worlds.

Zhao has made huge strides in the event over the last year. Coming into this summer his best time was a 50.68 which he swam at this meet a year ago. Zhao will represent the US at World Juniors in September where he will swim the 200 free, 4×100 free relay, and 4×200 free relay.