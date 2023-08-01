El Salvador National Record Holder Isabella Alas Commits To Harvard for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabella Alas from Houston, Texas has committed to Harvard to continue her academic and athletic careers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Alas swims for First Colony Swim Team out of Sugar Land, Texas. Last December, she competed at Winter Juniors-West. There she swam in prelims of the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. Notably, she swam a best time in the 100 fly touching in a 55.50. She also time trialed the 200 IM where she swam a season best.

She also competed internationally for El Salvador where she has been a member of the El Salvador National Team since 2017. She currently holds the Salvadoran national records in the LCM 200 IM and SCM 50 free, 100 free, 100 IM, and 200 IM.

She most recently competed at the 2023 World Championships where she swam in prelims of the 100 fly (39th) and 100 free (48th).

Outside of swimming she earned USA Scholastic All-America honors in 2020-21 and 2022-23 and was named El Salvador’s Female Promise Athlete of the Year in 2021. She also is the founder of the non-profit organization Wings to Fly.

Alas’ best SCY times are:

100 free: 50.38

200 free: 1:49.24

100 fly: 55.50

200 IM: 2:04.97

The Harvard women finished second at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, about 225 points behind Princeton. The team held a solid lead on second though as Yale was 95 points behind Harvard for third place.

Alas’ best times have the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. Her best 200 free time would have made the ‘B’ final and her best 100 fly and 100 free times would have made the ‘C’ final.

Alas is a member of the class of 2027 that also includes Alexandra Bastone, Kristín Helga Hákonardóttir, Stephanie Iannaccone, Christina Shi, Blythe Wieclawek, and Piper Wood Prince.

