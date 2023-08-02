Jan Kalusowski Breaks Polish National Record With LCM 59.86 100 Breaststroke

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

WUGS Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 58.42 (2023)

Jan Kalusowski of Poland broke the Polish National Record during finals of the men’s 100 breaststroke at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. His time of a 59.86 broke the previous record of a 1:00.24 which Marcin Stolawski set back in 2016 at the Polish Championships.

Split Comparison:

Kalusowski Stolarski 50 28.33 28.38 100 31.53 31.86 59.86 1:00.24

Kalusowski’s swim was a huge personal best as his previous best was a 1:00.50 which he swam at the end of April this year during prelims of the Polish National Championships. There, Kalusowski went on to finish second behind Dawid Wiekiera in finals.

Kalusowski did not represent Poland at the 2023 World Championships. His time from tonight would have finished 14th at Worlds during the semifinal. The country was represented by Wiekiera in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Wiekiera swam a 1:00.89 to finish 22nd in the 100 and a 2:11.92 for 17th in the 200.

Kalusowski swam a 1:01.03 yesterday in prelims before swimming a 1:00.29 in finals to be the third seed heading into the final.

Today’s swim by Kalusowski is his first Polish National Record.