Jan Kalusowski Breaks Polish National Record With LCM 59.86 100 Breaststroke

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Page
- Live Results + Schedule
- Live Stream Schedule (All Sports)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- WUGS Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 58.42 (2023)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Qin Haiyang (China) – 58.92
- SILVER: Jan Kalusowski (Poland) – 59.86
- BRONZE: Andrius Sidlauskas (Lithuania) – 59.89
Jan Kalusowski of Poland broke the Polish National Record during finals of the men’s 100 breaststroke at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. His time of a 59.86 broke the previous record of a 1:00.24 which Marcin Stolawski set back in 2016 at the Polish Championships.
Split Comparison:
|Kalusowski
|Stolarski
|50
|28.33
|28.38
|100
|31.53
|31.86
|59.86
|1:00.24
Kalusowski’s swim was a huge personal best as his previous best was a 1:00.50 which he swam at the end of April this year during prelims of the Polish National Championships. There, Kalusowski went on to finish second behind Dawid Wiekiera in finals.
Kalusowski did not represent Poland at the 2023 World Championships. His time from tonight would have finished 14th at Worlds during the semifinal. The country was represented by Wiekiera in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Wiekiera swam a 1:00.89 to finish 22nd in the 100 and a 2:11.92 for 17th in the 200.
Kalusowski swam a 1:01.03 yesterday in prelims before swimming a 1:00.29 in finals to be the third seed heading into the final.
Today’s swim by Kalusowski is his first Polish National Record.
I don’t understand the photo at the top of the article: who are these swimmers? nor the 100 breaststroke ranking. Sidlauskas is still competing in the university championships at the age of 26?
Answers: 1) The photo was regarding the 100 breast. podium at the Junior EuroChamps 2018 in Helsinki: Russian Gerasimenko (winner) in the middle, Italian Fusco (second) at his right and Polish Kalusovski (third) at his left. 2) Can competing at WUG athletes no older than 27 on the end of 2023, so born after the first January 1996: Sidlauskas was born in 1997
Age limit was extended to 27 years in order to allow those who met the conditions in 2021 to take part in the FISU Games also in 2023.