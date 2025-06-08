WATCH: Gretchen Walsh’s 23.91 50 Free & Other Day Five U.S. Nationals Race Videos

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Didn’t catch the final night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with most of the race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

Top 8:

Ledecky was far more reserved in this 1500 than she was during Tuesday’s 800, although she did go out just six-tenths off her World record at the 400 mark. She settled into 31.2/3s, before ending up at 31.9s, as she swam the 17th fastest time in history. She has all 16 of the swims faster than this one.

The real jeopardy was behind, where Jillian Cox was racing a virtual Claire Weinstein. Cox had slowly built a two second lead over the first 1000 meters, but that was the point that Weinstein had dropped her splits to 32.2s.

Cox couldn’t manage to stay at that pace and was ‘caught’ with 200 to go as Weinstein outsplit her by around half a second per 50. She ended up adding slightly from her entry, but this is still her second-fastest time ever.

Weinstein ended up in 2nd out of the early heats, and will have the option to swim this event at worlds if she chooses to.

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Final:

Phoebe Bacon was out with Alex Walsh at 50 meters, as both split under world record pace. Bacon was first at the touch, and grew the 0.01 gap she’d had to 0.51 over Walsh as she touched in 59.75.

Audrey Derivaux took over 2nd, turning just 0.07 back in 59.82, although was swiftly overtaken by Walsh who proceeded to power past Phoebe Bacon as well.

Derivaux fell well behind the front two on breaststroke, but Bacon held on to split 38.16 and then power through the freestyle leg to touch second in 2:09.22, her first time under 2:10. She came into today with a best of 2:12.18 and has hacked three seconds off that to rank 6th in the world this year.

Alex Walsh came home in 31.34 to touch in 2:08.45 to take the win and rank 2nd globally this season. The 200 fly champ, Caroline Bricker knocked a 1.5 seconds off her time from this morning to finish third, closing with the only split under 31 seconds.

Derivaux touched fourth in 2:10.91, knocking six-tenths off her best. Her fly, back and free splits were top-three in the field, but a 40.00 breaststroke split knocked her down.

Campbell Chase in lane 7 was disqualified for turning beyond the vertical on the back-to-breast turn.

With Bacon finishing in the top two here, she will not be on the World University Games team. Prior to this event she had been down for the 100 and 200 backstroke there, but instead both of those spots will now go to NC State’s Kennedy Noble.

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Final:

Shaine Casas was out in 24.04, with Owen McDonald and Grant House joining him in going out under World Record pace as they touched in 24.52 and 24.55

Casas was 28.99 on backstroke to stay half a second under Ryan Lochte’s pace, with McDonald sticking with him to turn in 53.5. Carson Foster made his way through to third in 53.6, and proceeded to overtake McDonald on the breaststroke, as he split 34.2 to McDonald’s 35.1.

Casas was still well out in front at this point, eight tenths up on Foster as he split a 34.01. He fell behind the World Record here, but was still only four-tenths back.

That pace caught up with him on the final 50, as Foster very nearly ran him down touching 1:55.73 to 1:55.76. Those are the two fastest times in the world this year, and for Foster that is only 0.11 off his lifetime best set at Trials last year.

In the end it was Trenton Julian who came through to take third, after throwing down the fastest breaststroke split in the field in 33.66.

Baylor Nelson was 2:02.63 to finish eighth.

With both of the top-two here already on the team, no new qualifiers have been added so far tonight for the men. That is good news for Jonny Kulow and Kieran Smith, the two men at risk in Priority #3 and Priority #4 respectively. Kulow will still make the team with one new qualifier, while Smith needs that number to be zero.

Michael Andrew and Luka Mijatovic‘s sports on the Worlds roster are now secure, as they were the top two from the Priority #2 list.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

Top 8:

Maurer kept it reasonably close through the first 300, but Finke turned on the jets and pulled away after that, leading by over eight seconds with 200 to go. He ended up touching in 7:43.13 holding between 29.5 and 29.0 on every split after the first 100 other than his final 50 of 27.94

David Johnston pulled back on Maurer as the race went on, flipping even with him at the 600 before taking the lead one length later. Maurer turned it on with 150 to go, eliminating that lead before a final 50 dogfight between the two. He touched in 7:49.53 to Johnston’s 7:49.85, as both touched outside the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 7:48.66.

Throughout all this Luke Mijatovic was holding strong as the rest of the field fell back somewhat, moving up into 4th as he held 29-mids. He ended up touching in 7:53.80 to take fourth, with fellow junior Ryan Erisman taking fifth out of the early heats in 7:54.64.

Lance Norris, AIden Hammer and Carson Hick, also from the earlier heats,took sixth through eighth.

With Finke qualifying and no one hitting the ‘A’ cut, AJ Pouch and Johnston will be confirmed to the World’s roster. Johnston is the only one from the heat tonight with a time under the ‘A’ cut, however this is from February 2024 which is outside the qualifying window for Singapore.

This is dependent on what happens with the second 800 spot. If Maurer or Johnston do get a chance to re-swim in the same way Jake Mitchell did, there will be no change to the team.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Final:

Gretchen Walsh got her nose out in front after the breakout, and held a slight advantage the whole way through to the finish. Torri Huske powered through the second 25 and looked like she might catch Walsh, but the Cavalier stretched out to get the touch in 23.91 to equal Kate Douglass’ American Record.

Huske also broke 24 seconds to take second in 23.98, knocking a tenth off her best from last year and vindicating her decision to drop the 200 IM for this event today.

Douglass missed out by just six-hundredths in third as she touched in 24.04, her second-fastest swim ever.

Simone Manuel took 4th in 24.39, with Maxine Parker setting a new best of 24.41 to take 5th as Virginia put three women into the top 5.

Men’s 50 Freestyle– Final

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

BRA (2009) American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel , (2019/2021)

, (2019/2021) U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Winner: Caeleb Dressel – 21.41

21.41 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Final:

Jack Alexy was up and into his stroke first, and slowly pulled away from the field to take the win in 21.36 That’s the fastest time in the world this year. He mentioned in the post-race interview that he’d done a time trial in the 50 earlier in the week (where he was 21.49) to get some reps in, and he feels that he’s been doing some great training over the last year.

Santo Condorelli, Mr. Worldwide himself, qualified for an international team with his third different country after doing so previously for Canada and italy. He touched in a new best of 21.68, now ranking in the top-ten globally this season. HIs previous best of 21.83 came at the Rio Olympic Games, when he was competing for Canada; since then, he has had more countries of representation than PBs. Jonny Kulow was just behind in 21.73, also a new PB, with he 50 backstroke champ Quintin McCarty taking 4th in 21.79.

That result means that Kieran Smith will not make the team, as the only Priority #4 swimmer. Despite Kulow finishing 3rd, Alexy making the team locked in his spot for Singapore.

Chris Guiliano finished fifth as he did not make the team individually, one year after qualifying in all three sprint freestyle events.