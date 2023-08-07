Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch All Of Ahmed Hafnaoui’s Races From the 2023 World Championships

Comments: 4

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s distance freestyle races were exciting to watch, coming down to the wire. Ahmed Hafnaoui earned the win in both the 1500 and 800 freestyles, as well as a second-place finish in the 400 free. Hafnaoui’s swim in the 1500 freestyle became the 2nd fastest performance in the event while his 800 free was

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)
  • Championship Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

Top 8:

  1. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 14:31.54
  2. Bobby Finke (USA) – 14:31.59
  3. Sam Short (AUS) – 14:37.28
  4. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 14:43.01
  5. Lukas Martens (GER) – 14:44.51
  6. Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – 14:51.46
  7. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:53.21
  8. David Aubry (FRA) – 14:56.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)
  • Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
  • 2022 World Champion: Bobby Finke, United States – 7:39.36
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 7:40.05

Top 8:

  1. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) — 7:37.00
  2. Sam Short (AUS) — 7:37.76
  3. Bobby Finke (USA) — 7:38.67
  4. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:39.19
  5. Lukas Märtens (GER) — 7:39.48
  6. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:43.08
  7. Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 7:47.26
  8. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:53.66

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • 2022 World Champion: Elijah Winnington, Australia – 3:41.22
  1. Sam Short (AUS) — 3:40.68
  2. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) — 3:40.70
  3. Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.20
  4. Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:43.58
  5. Woomin Kim (KOR) — 3:43.92
  6. Antonio Djakovic (SUI) — 3:44.22
  7. Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:44.26
  8. Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 3:44.33

Miself
42 minutes ago

How is it he is less than a second away from the world record in the 400 and 1500 but five seconds away in the 800
That world record is crazy

Tencoe
Reply to  Miself
31 minutes ago

We will be living on a pension before that 800 free WR gets broken

chickenlamp
48 minutes ago

All three of these events were incredibly exciting races; the best of the meet IMO. And probably the best 1500 race I’ve ever seen.

JimSwim22
1 hour ago

What an awesome meet he had. Great racing every time he hit the water

