Watch All Of Ahmed Hafnaoui’s Races From the 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
The men’s distance freestyle races were exciting to watch, coming down to the wire. Ahmed Hafnaoui earned the win in both the 1500 and 800 freestyles, as well as a second-place finish in the 400 free. Hafnaoui’s swim in the 1500 freestyle became the 2nd fastest performance in the event while his 800 free was
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)
Championship Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2022)
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
Top 8:
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 14:31.54
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 14:31.59
- Sam Short (AUS) – 14:37.28
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 14:43.01
- Lukas Martens (GER) – 14:44.51
- Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – 14:51.46
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:53.21
- David Aubry (FRA) – 14:56.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)
- Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Bobby Finke, United States – 7:39.36
- 2022 Time to Medal: 7:40.05
Top 8:
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) — 7:37.00
- Sam Short (AUS) — 7:37.76
- Bobby Finke (USA) — 7:38.67
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:39.19
- Lukas Märtens (GER) — 7:39.48
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:43.08
- Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 7:47.26
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:53.66
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Elijah Winnington, Australia – 3:41.22
- Sam Short (AUS) — 3:40.68
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) — 3:40.70
- Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.20
- Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:43.58
- Woomin Kim (KOR) — 3:43.92
- Antonio Djakovic (SUI) — 3:44.22
- Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:44.26
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 3:44.33
How is it he is less than a second away from the world record in the 400 and 1500 but five seconds away in the 800
That world record is crazy
We will be living on a pension before that 800 free WR gets broken
All three of these events were incredibly exciting races; the best of the meet IMO. And probably the best 1500 race I’ve ever seen.
What an awesome meet he had. Great racing every time he hit the water